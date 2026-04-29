Schatz details impact from kona low storms, urges long-term support for recovery

US Sen. Brian Schatz. PC: courtesy

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) spoke on the Senate floor about last month’s kona low storms which produced continuous flooding and resulted in widespread damage across Hawai‘i. Schatz underscored the heroism of neighbors and first responders who jumped in to help those affected by flooding and damage and stressed the need for continued support from the federal government as residents recover.

“Hawai‘i experienced its worst flooding in more than 20 years last month. But amid the devastation wrought by the relentless rain, Hawai‘i’s aloha spirit prevailed,” said Schatz. “We saw it in the heroic emergency responders who rescued hundreds of people who were stuck in danger, with no way to get out. We saw it in all the people rushing to check in on their neighbors, sharing information on social media in real time, and helping clean up the debris and mud once the rain passed. Farmers who lost their own fields instead went to help their neighbors rebuild. Businesses sprang into action to hand out supplies and hot meals despite losing sales and incurring damages of their own. That’s Hawai‘i: no one is a stranger, especially in a time of need. And everyone pitches in to help.”

Schatz continued, “Recovering from a disaster of this magnitude will take months and years. The state and county governments are doing everything they can to help people recover fully and quickly, but they can’t do it alone. They need help. The federal government has a responsibility to share the burden of rebuilding. And while the approval of the disaster declaration is a good first step, it is just that – a first step. In the months and years ahead, we will need to be there to provide support and resources in any way we can until the affected people and communities are made whole once again.”

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Senator Schatz’s remarks are included below: