Hirono presses Burgum on US history, staffing cuts; demands accountability

(4.29.26) PC: Mazie Hirono / YouTube screenshot

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, questioned US Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on the Department’s efforts to remove mentions of key aspects of US history, including slavery, in national parks across the country.

In the full Committee hearing, Hirono also raised alarms about staff vacancies across DOI and accountability for how many jobs have been cut following multiple rounds of firings and early retirements.

“Mr. Secretary, is slavery a partisan ideology?” asked Hirono.

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Earlier this year, Senator Hirono joined her Democratic colleagues in the Senate in sending a letter to Secretary Burgum demanding answers from the National Park Service following reports that NPS staff across the country are removing signage from national parks about slavery, Tribal history, and climate change.

According to reports, Trump Administration officials have ordered national parks to remove dozens of signs and displays related to slavery, climate change, environmental protection, and settlers’ mistreatment of Native Americans.

Hirono also pressed Secretary Burgum on staffing cuts across DOI.

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“Where are we in terms of how many employees you have?” asked Hirono.

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DOI is made up of 11 bureaus including the National Park Service, US Geological Survey, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Affairs—all of which have faced significant staff cuts in the past year according to reports. Prior to President Trump’s 2025 inauguration, DOI employed approximately 70,000 staff. Hirono is asking updated numbers of how many DOI employees remain.

In March 2025, Senator Hirono took to the Senate Floor to highlight the impacts of mass firings on the interdiction of brown tree snakes, a highly invasive species. Hirono also urged Secretary Burgum to reinstate the DOI’s Fish and Wildlife Services probationary employees in Hawaiʻi, emphasizing the important roles they serve in preserving Hawaiʻi’s environment and natural resources. In February 2025, Hirono urged Secretary Burgum to resolve staffing shortages at NPS, following a hiring freeze and buyout offers.