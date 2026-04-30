Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center announces Receiving Day for Impressions & Imprints

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center invites artists to submit work for Impressions & Imprints, a juried exhibition bringing together artists working in printmaking, metalsmithing, and ceramics. Online registration will be open from May 12–19, 2026, with Artwork Receiving Day taking place on Tuesday, May 19, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao.

Impressions & Imprints explores the shared language of three deeply tactile media. Through ink, earth, pressure, fire, mark-making, pattern, and material exploration, artists are invited to consider how touch can leave a lasting impression, both physically and conceptually.

The exhibition celebrates the dynamic conversation between flat surfaces and sculptural forms, highlighting the many ways artists transform raw materials through process. From the press of a plate to the shaping of clay or the mark left in metal, each work speaks to the relationship between artist, material, and gesture.

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Artists working in printmaking, metalsmithing, and ceramics are encouraged to submit original works that reflect the theme of the exhibition. Selection notifications will be posted on Wednesday, May 20 by 6 p.m. at huinoeau.com.

Non-selected work must be picked up on Thursday, May 21, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Non-sold, selected work must be picked up on Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

This exhibition is supported in part by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program.

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Artists can find submission guidelines and additional exhibition information at https://www.huinoeau.com/exhibitions/2026/5/impressions-amp-imprints