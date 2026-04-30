Maui Business Salon to highlight local food trucks, May 5

Daniel Kalahiki (left), Kyle Kawakami (middle), Dalilha Rodriques (right).

Akakū Maui Community Media will host itʻs May Maui Business Tuesdays event with the theme “Maui Food Trucks.” The salon will be held Tuesday May 5, 2026 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Akakū Center in Suite 204 and hybrid via Zoom.

The food truck industry has exploded. Each business has a unique story to share and insight into what makes their trucks successful. Attendees will learn how these three chefs got started, how they developed their own unique brand, what practices helped turn their ʻwhyʻ into sustainable businesses, where they sell, and what it takes to be a successful food truck entrepreneur on Maui.

Maui Fresh Streatery with Chef Kyle Kawakami

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Chef Kyle Kawakami was born and raised in Kula, Maui. He graduated top of his class in the Maui Community College Culinary Arts program and was awarded the prestigious Chancellor’s Regents Award and Outstanding Culinary Award. He returned later to the program as an instructor. Kawakami opened his gourmet food truck in 2013, winning 7 Gold ʻAipono Awards for best Food Truck. In 2019 he won the ʻAipono Award for Best Chef on Maui.

Deeʻs Poi Mochi with Owner Dalilha Rodrigues

Deeʻs Poi Mochi was born in Lahaina, Maui with the mission to share joyful freshly made desserts with aloha – and shared like family. In August 2023 Deeʻs lost their original setup, equipment and inventory. In the months that followed they thought they would have to leave Maui but were able to rebuild. Today they have relocated to Kahului, carrying their Lahaina roots with them.

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Like Poke? with Chef Daniel Kalahiki

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Daniel Kalahiki is a Maui-based chef and owner of the popular Like Poke? food truck, located in Kahului. With his love of surfing, the ocean, fresh fish and cooking, his popular truck is known for serving fresh-caught, thick-cut poke and plate lunches. Kalahiki is a passionate advocate for supporting all local Maui businesses and young surfers. He emphasized the importance of tourism to Maui’s post-fire economy, urging visitors to support local businesses outside of devastated areas.

The salon will be moderated by Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

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Refreshments and samples will be served, and in-person attendees will have the opportunity to network before the event in our reception area.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Event: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Akakū Upstairs, Suite 204, 333 Dairy Rd. Kahului

Admission: Free – Register at akaku.com/salons or https://bit.ly/MBTFoodTrucks -required for both in-person and virtual attendance (In-person seating is limited).

If you missed prior events, you can still catch the insights and conversations here.

Maui Business Tuesdays are an in-person and hybrid, salon series focusing on Mauiʻs small business community through media storytelling, engaging conversation and networking. The series will provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to share their stories, challenges and solutions – in a post-disaster and rapidly changing economy. The series is supported by a grant from the Maui County Office of Economic Development, in partnership with Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and Maui Chamber of Commerce, to help tell the stories of small and micro businesses in Maui Nui.