Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 01, 2026

April 30, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 02:25 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 08:30 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:20 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:41 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small, northwest to north-northwest (320-335 degree), swell will slowly decline into Friday and produce near average surf along north facing beaches. A compact storm-force low developed just east of the Kuril Island on Monday and tracked toward the Aleutian Islands for a few days. This storm should send a moderate, long-period northwest (320 degree) swell towards the islands late Friday into Saturday and generate above average surf along north and west facing shores on Saturday. Average H1/10 heights for north facing shores is 6 feet for the month of May (Goddard-Caldwell Database). 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the rest of this work week, with mainly background south to southwest swell expected. A small, long period, south-southwest pulse should arrive late Friday and give a bump up to south facing shores through this weekend. 


Surf along east-facing shores will see a boost tonight into Friday as the trades briefly strengthen to widespread fresh to strong trade winds. Trades will then slowly weaken this weekend and allow surf along east-facing shores to decrease to below average levels by early next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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