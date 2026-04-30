Maui Surf Forecast for May 01, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small, northwest to north-northwest (320-335 degree), swell will slowly decline into Friday and produce near average surf along north facing beaches. A compact storm-force low developed just east of the Kuril Island on Monday and tracked toward the Aleutian Islands for a few days. This storm should send a moderate, long-period northwest (320 degree) swell towards the islands late Friday into Saturday and generate above average surf along north and west facing shores on Saturday. Average H1/10 heights for north facing shores is 6 feet for the month of May (Goddard-Caldwell Database).
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the rest of this work week, with mainly background south to southwest swell expected. A small, long period, south-southwest pulse should arrive late Friday and give a bump up to south facing shores through this weekend.
Surf along east-facing shores will see a boost tonight into Friday as the trades briefly strengthen to widespread fresh to strong trade winds. Trades will then slowly weaken this weekend and allow surf along east-facing shores to decrease to below average levels by early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com