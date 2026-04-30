Maui Surf Forecast for May 01, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 02:25 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 08:30 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:20 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:41 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:57 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small, northwest to north-northwest (320-335 degree), swell will slowly decline into Friday and produce near average surf along north facing beaches. A compact storm-force low developed just east of the Kuril Island on Monday and tracked toward the Aleutian Islands for a few days. This storm should send a moderate, long-period northwest (320 degree) swell towards the islands late Friday into Saturday and generate above average surf along north and west facing shores on Saturday. Average H1/10 heights for north facing shores is 6 feet for the month of May (Goddard-Caldwell Database).

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the rest of this work week, with mainly background south to southwest swell expected. A small, long period, south-southwest pulse should arrive late Friday and give a bump up to south facing shores through this weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will see a boost tonight into Friday as the trades briefly strengthen to widespread fresh to strong trade winds. Trades will then slowly weaken this weekend and allow surf along east-facing shores to decrease to below average levels by early next week.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.