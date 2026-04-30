State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson retires after 25 years

Donne Dawson, Hawaiʻi Film Commissioner. PC: photo courtesy of Ashley Smith.

Hawai‘i State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson will be retiring from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism effective April 30, 2026, concluding 25 years of service managing the Hawai‘i Film Office and the state’s film program.

Gov. Josh Green, a staunch supporter of Hawai‘i’s film industry, lauded Donne’s efforts to build a healthy and vibrant film industry for the benefit of Hawai‘i’s residents. “Donne brought a combination of industry savvy, love for community and deep knowledge of and sensitivity toward her native Hawaiian culture and Hawai‘i’s fragile environment,” Green said. “That unique combination helped Donne balance the needs of demanding productions with the needs of our communities.”

“We are grateful for Donne’s dedicated service as a loyal public servant to the state of Hawai‘i for the past quarter century,” said James Kunane Tokioka, director of DBEDT. “She has been a strong advocate for Hawai‘i’s film industry, local creatives and the many professionals who have helped build this important sector of our economy.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Throughout her tenure, Donne played a key role in strengthening Hawai‘i’s reputation as a premier filming destination and in supporting the growth of our local film workforce. Tokioka added, “While Donne’s retirement marks the end of an important chapter, she leaves behind a valuable foundation that will continue to benefit the industry going forward.”

Dawson was a journalist and media relations professional for 15 years before joining DBEDT in 1995, initially as deputy communications director and then communications director under former DBEDT Director Seiji Naya. She rejoined the department in 2001 as branch chief of the Hawai‘i Film Office following the retirement of Georgette Deemer, who built the office from its infancy in the late 1970s.

Dawson led her staff overseeing operations and management of the Hawai‘i Film Studio at Diamond Head and managed nearly $20M of capital improvements over the years. In 2008, she was named DBEDT manager of the year and in 2022, the Hawai‘i Film Office and the Maui County Film Office were nominated together in the “Outstanding Film Commission” category for the Locations Managers Guild International Awards, for work done in support of HBO’s hit series “The White Lotus,” the first major show to re-start production in Hawai‘i in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DBEDT will be recruiting shortly to fill the Hawaiʻi Film Industry Development Manager position. Effective May 1, DBEDT Creative Industries Division leadership, its Tax Credit Unit and the HFO staff will provide continuation of all services with no interruptions during the transition.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dawson reflected on her impact on Hawai‘i’s film industry, “I will miss my dedicated staff and co-workers, all of whom love this industry and consider it a deep honor to enable film productions to bring their stories to life every single day. My motto in life has always been to lead with aloha. And that’s what I’ve done. I am extremely proud of my record and the legacy I leave behind, all in service of building a strong film industry for Hawai‘i and preserving a film-friendly reputation for us around the world.”