Maui Weather Forecast for May 01, 2026





Photo Credit: Allen Tate

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 65 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 74 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 85. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 82. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 64 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 41 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 82. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 64 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 68 to 84. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 56 to 72. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 69 to 84. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

An upper-level low northeast of the islands will remain nearly stationary through today, enhancing clouds and showers with moderate to locally breezy trade winds prevailing. This weekend, the upper low is forecast to move northeast away from the state, and wind speeds will decrease slightly. Mainly windward and mauka showers are expected, with limited spillover into leeward areas. Moderate trades will prevail into early next week, followed by lighter flow a land/sea breeze pattern thereafter.

Discussion

Early morning satellite and radar imagery shows scattered to numerous showers moving into windward and mountain sections of the islands. While a few select windward locations across Maui and Big Island have received more than half an inch since yesterday evening, most locations have received much less with relatively light rainfall rates observed.

Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue for the next several days as a series of high pressure systems move from west to east across the North Pacific. An upper-level low that has lingered about 600 miles northeast of the state for the past several days will remain in place through today, keeping some cold air aloft over the region. This will result in some local instability producing deeper clouds and enhanced shower coverage across windward and mauka areas, with isolated showers reaching leeward areas. This instability will support occasional moderate to briefly heavy showers throughout this period.

Trade wind speeds should weaken slightly this weekend as the upper-level low exits the region to the northeast, though periods of showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas. Moderate trades will continue into early next week, but confidence is increasing that a weaker ridge north of the state could reduce background wind speeds further by Tuesday. This scenario would support daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes beginning as early as Tuesday and lasting through much of next week.

Aviation

A stationary upper-level low remains anchored northeast of the state and will enhance cloud and shower activity across windward mountain areas, resulting in occasional MVFR/IFR conditions. Otherwise, moderate to locally breezy trades are expected to prevail under VFR conditions through the forecast period.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for tempo moderate turbulence across leeward sides of all islands below 8000 feet due to the breezy trade winds. Expect this AIRMET to continue throughout the day. AIRMET Sierra will also go into effect for mountain obscuration for Oahu through the Big Island.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trades will persist through tonight as strong high pressure remains north-northeast of the state. As a result, the Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for all Hawaiian waters today. Winds will gradually ease over the weekend as the ridge weakens in response to a front passing far north of the islands. This downward trend should allow winds to fall below advisory levels across most, if not all, waters by the end of the weekend, with similar conditions lingering into Monday. Trades are then forecast to ease further Tuesday through midweek, potentially allowing a land and sea breeze pattern to develop near the coasts.

Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will build above early May averages this weekend due to a relatively active northern Pacific pattern for this time of year. Although offshore buoys have yet to detect this new swell energy, long-period northwest (320 deg) forerunners are expected to arrive later this morning, leading to a gradual increase by late this afternoon. Surf heights could approach advisory levels tonight into Saturday, particularly if the swell arrives larger than currently forecast. This swell will then gradually ease through the weekend. Another, slightly smaller northwest pulse is expected early next week, maintaining elevated surf along north and west-facing shores. Looking ahead, guidance indicates yet another long-period northwest (320 deg) swell may arrive late next week, generated by a developing storm near Japan that is forecast to lift northeast near the Kuril Islands over the weekend.

Surf along south-facing shores will trend up over the weekend as a long-period south-southwest pulse arrives. Expect a peak later in the weekend and into Monday before lowering.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough today in response to the strong trades locally and upstream. A downward trend is then anticipated as the trades ease over the weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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