Kukahi ocean view balcony. PC: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch experience in an alfresco setting with live music and a vibrant atmosphere.

Guests can enjoy a grand buffet featuring a wide variety of offerings—from a fresh bakery selection and tropical fruit displays to an abundant raw bar with jumbo shrimp, snow crab claws, and tuna poke. Interactive stations include made-to-order omelets, alongside brunch favorites like taro pancakes and classic breakfast fare. The lunch selection highlights island-inspired dishes such as mochiko chicken, kalua-style beef short ribs, and grilled mahi mahi.

The experience is rounded out with an array of desserts including chocolate lilikoi tart, pandan crème brûlée, and strawberry shortcake, plus kid-friendly options to make it a celebration for the whole family.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday, May 12, 2026 | 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Adults $145+ | Children (5–12) $49+ | 4 & under complimentary

Reservations are available online

Mother’s Day menu