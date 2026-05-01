Senate confirms Vladimir Devens as Chief Justice of Hawaiʻi Supreme Court

Vladimir Devens. PC:courtesy

The Hawaiʻi State Senate today confirmed the appointment of Vladimir P. Devens as Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court for a term to expire in 10 years.

Justice Devens, who has served as an Associate Justice on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court since Jan. 12, 2024, brings more than three decades of legal experience to the role. Prior to his appointment to the high court, he spent over 30 years in private practice, focusing on civil litigation across a wide range of legal areas.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary reviewed Justice Devens’ qualifications, experience, and testimony submitted in support and opposition to his nomination. The Committee received broad support from government agencies, labor organizations, legal associations, and community members. The Hawaiʻi State Bar Association also found Justice Devens to be qualified based on established criteria, including integrity, legal ability, and professional experience.

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In its report, the Committee noted Justice Devens’ extensive legal background, commitment to public service, and active involvement in judiciary-related initiatives, including access to justice efforts and emerging issues such as artificial intelligence in the courts.

“Justice Devens has demonstrated the legal expertise, dedication, and temperament necessary to serve as Chief Justice,” said Senate Judiciary Vice-Chair Mike Gabbard. “His experience on the bench and throughout his legal career will help guide Hawaiʻi’s judiciary with fairness, stability and a commitment to the rule of law.”

During his tenure as Associate Justice, Devens has contributed to numerous court opinions and has served on several key committees, including as Co-Chair of the Committee on Artificial Intelligence and the Courts. His prior service also includes leadership roles within the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association and extensive community involvement, including mentoring youth.

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Justice Devens’ appointment ensures continuity in leadership for the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary as the court continues its work serving the people of Hawaiʻi.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna and Justice Vladimir P. Devens outside the Senate chambers following the Hawaiʻi State Senate’s vote confirming Devens as the next Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.

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Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna released a statement saying, “My heartfelt congratulations to my good friend and colleague, Justice Vladimir P. Devens, on his confirmation by the Hawai‘i State Senate as the next Chief Justice of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court.”

McKenna called it “a tremendous honor” to serve as Acting Chief Justice. “I will continue do everything I can to support the Judiciary and Chief Justice Devens, who I am confident will be an excellent Chief Justice. There will be a smooth transition of leadership upon his informal swearing-in on May 5th; a formal investiture ceremony will follow in the near future.”