LRF Benefit Lūʻau sold out; donations still open for courthouse restoration

LRF Raise The Paddle. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation is grateful to announce that all seats for the upcoming 2026 LRF Benefit Lūʻau have officially sold out, demonstrating the community’s strong support for the preservation and restoration of Lahaina’s historic sites.

While the event has reached full capacity, the public still has an opportunity to participate and support this important cause through the event’s Raise the Paddle fundraiser, which remains open to donors.

Community members and supporters are invited to contribute and help LRF reach its goal of $100,000 to support the restoration of the historic Old Lahaina Courthouse. Gifts of $500 or more will be recognized during the Benefit Lūʻau program.

Shoring and bracing of the Old Lahaina Courthouse before rebuild. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

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Originally built in 1859, the Old Lahaina Courthouse served as a center of civic life during the era of the Hawaiian Kingdom. From this building, laws were read aloud, disputes were settled, and daily governance took place in what was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi.

Today, the structure stands as one of Lahaina’s most significant historic landmarks and an enduring symbol of the town’s cultural and civic history.

“Every gift represents more than a donation,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “It reflects a shared belief in Lahaina’s past, present, and future, and a commitment to protecting the places that hold our collective memories.”

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Contributions will help advance restoration efforts so that the courthouse can continue to tell the story of Lahaina and its people.

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Supporters who wish to contribute can participate in the Raise the Paddle fundraiser by visiting: