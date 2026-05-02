SBA opens Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Kīhei, Kailua-Kona and Waialua

Small Business Administration sign. File PC: Lameen Witter / FEMA

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today the opening of Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Kīhei, Kailua-Kona and Waialua to assist businesses, private nonprofit organizations and residents affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides occurring March 10 – 24.

Beginning Wednesday, April 29, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the DLOCs in Kailua-Kona, Kihei, and Waialua to answer questions and assist with the disaster loan application process. Walk-ins are welcome and in-person appointments can be scheduled in advance at appointment.sba.gov.

The centers’ hours of operation are as follows:

Maui County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Kīhei Public Library, 35 Waimahaihai St., Kīhei, HI 96753

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Opened on Wednesday, April 29 at 9 a.m.

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fridays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Honolulu County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Waialua United Church of Christ, 67-174 Farrington Hwy., Waialua, HI 96791

Opened on Wednesday, April 29 at 9 a.m.

Mondays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hawaiʻi County

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Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Hanama Place, 75-5706 Kuakini Hwy., Ste. 101, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Opened on Wednesday, April 29 at 9 a.m.

Mondays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The following location is also open and continues to serve survivors:

Hawaiʻi County

Business Recovery Center

Hawaiʻi County Office of Aging, Conference Room, 1055 Kinoole St., Ste. 101, Hilo, HI 96720

Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

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“When disasters strike, SBA’s Disaster Loan Outreach Centers perform an important role by assisting small businesses and their communities,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the US Small Business Administration. “At these centers, our SBA specialists help business owners and residents apply for disaster loans and learn about the full range of programs available to support their recovery.”

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

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Applicants may be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20% of their verified physical damage, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include insulating pipes, walls and attics, weather stripping doors and windows, and installing storm windows to help protect property and occupants from future disasters.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and PNPs — including faith‑based organizations — with financial losses directly related to the disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for small aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are available for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business or PNP did not suffer any physical damage. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills which could not be paid due to the disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for small businesses, 3.625% for nonprofits, and 2.875% for homeowners and renters with terms of up to 30 years. Interest does not begin to accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA determines eligibility and sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.