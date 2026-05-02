UH Mānoa Rocket League team wins national esports championship in 1st season

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Rocket League team

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Rocket League team captured a national championship in its first year of competition, completing an undefeated 10-0 spring 2026 season and sweeping the grand finals 4-0.

Rocket League is a competitive game that combines soccer and driving, with players controlling rocket-powered cars to score goals in fast-paced team matches. At the collegiate level, the game requires strategy, communication, teamwork and quick decision-making under pressure.

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Rocket League team

This win is the latest milestone for UH Esports, one of the country’s premier collegiate programs and widely recognized as one of the best collegiate esports programs in the nation. Formally launched in 2018–19, the program earned national acclaim in 2022 when it was named the best collegiate esports program in the U.S. It now includes more than 100 student-athletes competing year-round in the Mountain West Conference and in national tournaments across multiple games, including Rocket League, League of Legends, Overwatch and Valorant.

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“This isn’t just students playing video games,” said Sky Kauweloa, UH Esports director. “Esports at UH Mānoa is about leadership, teamwork and creating opportunities for students to represent their university at the highest level. What this team accomplished in its very first season shows the talent we have here in Hawaiʻi and the kind of community we’re building through this program.”

Freshman Logan Gregory, a Mililani High School graduate known in-game as “Sly,” helped lead the program as team captain. Gregory was already one of Hawaiʻi’s top high school Rocket League players and a state champion before coming to UH Mānoa. He played a key role in building the team from the ground up and shaping its competitive culture.

“Building the program for Rocket League in Hawaiʻi was an amazing opportunity to prove that Hawaiʻi can compete on a national level when leadership, teamwork and dedication are put together into one team,” Gregory said. “Coming in as my first year, I wanted to help create something special here at UH Mānoa; a foundation for Rocket League that shows Hawaiʻi players belong in the national esports scene. In such a short amount of time, I am proud that we have accomplished something so great through the hours of the team’s commitment, trust, bonding and love for the game for the chance to prove ourselves that we are a championship level team.”

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The team also added a major transfer in junior Jesse Hushower, known in competition as “Hoosh,” who came to UH Mānoa from Boise State University, one of the nation’s top collegiate Rocket League programs. His experience competing at a high level helped strengthen the roster during its championship run.

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“Before transferring from Boise State University, I had the opportunity to tour UH Mānoa‘s campus and meet with the esports team,” Hushower said. “After I talked with several members in the esports program I realized how connected the people here seemed which was a large influence on why I chose to come to UH Mānoa. Coming from a school with a well established esports program, Rocket League in particular, I believe I was able to bring some of that experience with me and enhance the quickly growing UH Mānoa esports program. It has been an overall amazing experience.”

Junior Ahled Dame Domingo (“ad2littt”) and freshman Noah Vila (“nowuz”) rounded out the championship roster, contributing to the team’s depth and consistency throughout the season. The operator of the Rocket League tournament was PlayVs.