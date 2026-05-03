Maui Business

New County Small Grants Program opens for applications

May 3, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
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An online information workshop will be held Thursday,  May 14, 2026, for potential applicants for the County of Maui’s new Small Grants Program, which opened today, May 1, to offer community-level funding to nonprofit organizations and community groups for projects and activities serving Maui County.

Grants of up to $30,000 will be awarded through the program, with typically one award per organization per fiscal year. Matching funds are not required; however, leveraged funding and partnerships are encouraged.

Applications, eligibility requirements and program guidelines are available at https://tinyurl.com/Maui-County-Small-Grants. Applications are due by June 15, 2026.

The online information workshop will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2026. To register, email GrantsOversight@co.maui.hi.us.

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Eligible projects and activities under the Small Grants Program include:

  • Cultural programs and events
  • Community-based initiatives
  • Small business support activities
  • Environmental stewardship efforts
  • Youth and workforce development activities

For additional information, call 808-270-7855 and ask for extension 7736 or 7766.

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