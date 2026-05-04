ʻIkenākea brings new affordable rental homes to South Maui, with ocean views and convenient access to nearby services, employment centers and community amenities.

ʻIkenākea Development has opened Hale O Piʻikea, a three-phase affordable rental community in Kīhei delivering 223 new homes for Maui families, individuals and kūpuna. Representing $141 million total cost, the project is one of the largest and most significant affordable housing developments completed on Maui in recent years.

Located on Maui’s South Side, Hale O Piʻikea includes Phase I with 90 units, Phase II with 97 units and Phase III with 36 units. All three phases have reached substantial completion, with Phase I and Phase III fully occupied and Phase II actively leasing up.

ʻIkenākea’s residential buildings and surrounding open spaces are shown from above,

highlighting the scale of the new affordable housing development in Kīhei, Maui.

“This project is about more than delivering housing units. It is about creating long-term stability for Maui residents and helping local families and kūpuna remain in the communities they call home,” said Chris Flaherty, Principal at ʻIkenākea Development. “Hale O Piʻikea reflects years of partnership, persistence and shared commitment to addressing Maui’s urgent need for affordable housing.”

Residents and guests are welcomed into ʻIkenākea’s community lobby, featuring locally inspired

artwork, comfortable gathering areas and a design that reflects Maui’s coastal and cultural

landscape.

Hale O Piʻikea serves households earning 30%-60% of Area Median Income, providing affordable rental opportunities for working families, seniors and individuals who are often priced out of market-rate housing. Phase I and Phase III include one, two and three-bedroom apartments for families, while Phase II was designed for independent kūpuna age 55 and older, with studio and one-bedroom homes. Three units are also reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

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Developers say the demand for Hale O Piʻikea underscores the depth of Maui’s housing crisis. During the Phase I lease-up lottery alone, more than 1,200 applications were received. Public lotteries were conducted with preference given to Maui County residents and waitlists remain in place for future leasing opportunities.

Community leaders and project partners gather during the blessing and opening celebration for

ʻIkenākea, marking a major milestone for affordable housing on Maui.

Individuals (from left to right): Chris Flaherty (Principal with ʻIkenākea), Mayor Richard Bissen,

Tammy Lynn Fasi (Attendee), and Pua Frisbie (Attendee).

“Hale O Piʻikea demonstrates what is possible when government, community and the private sector work together to meet Hawaiʻi’s housing needs,” said Gov. Josh Green. “This is a model for delivering housing that is affordable, resilient and rooted in the needs of local families.”

“Expanding affordable housing is a top priority for our County, and Hale O Piʻikea represents meaningful progress toward keeping local families and kūpuna here in South Maui,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “This project reflects our commitment to kamaʻāina housing-putting our residents first and ensuring Maui remains a place where local families can live and thrive.”

A kitchen inside one of ʻIkenākea’s affordable rental homes features modern appliances, ample

cabinetry and functional living space designed for residents and families.

The project was made possible through collaboration among public agencies, private partners and community stakeholders. Maui County and the Maui County Department of Housing provided a nearly $25 million commitment, helping leverage Low-Income Housing Tax Credit financing and other public resources across all three phases. The project was also identified as a priority in the Maui County Comprehensive Affordable Housing Plan.

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“This project reflects our mission, which is to advance housing opportunities for the residents of Hawaiʻi,” said Dean Minakami, Executive at HHFDC, Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation. “We appreciate ʻIkenākea Development’s steadfast dedication to delivering affordable housing and are pleased to have collaborated with them, Maui County and other stakeholders to provide affordable homes for Maui’s families.”

Construction began in October 2023, shortly after the Lahaina wildfires. While Hale O Piʻikea had been planned years before the disaster, its delivery comes at a critical time as Maui continues to face heightened housing pressures. County and State agencies helped advance permitting, financing and delivery efforts to bring the homes online as quickly as possible.

Residents have access to amenities and supportive services intended to promote long-term stability, including gathering spaces, laundry facilities, onsite parking, a community garden, bike facilities, elevators and onsite social services at no cost. Services include financial counseling, financial literacy programming, employment readiness training and other resident support resources.

Commemorative awards are displayed during the blessing and opening celebration for

ʻIkenākea, a new affordable housing development in Kīhei, Maui.

“The opening of Hale O Piʻikea marks a long-awaited milestone for South Maui,” said Council Member Tom Cook, Maui County Council South Maui Residency area seat and Water and Infrastructure committee chair. “Along with much-needed housing, critical infrastructure improvements, from drainage to underground utilities, will strengthen this area for years to come. This is about making sure local families can stay in South Maui and that this community continues to work for the people who live here.”

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Financing for Hale O Piʻikea was made possible through public and private partnerships, including the Rental Housing Revolving Fund, Hula Mae Multi-Family Bonds, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, HOME-ARP, Housing Trust Fund, County Affordable Housing Fund support and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits awarded through the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation. Bank of Hawaii served as lender for all three phases. CREA syndicated tax credits for Phases I and II, while Hunt Capital Partners syndicated Phase III.

The project team included ʻIkenākea Development as developer, Moss Construction as general contractor, Design Partners Incorporated as architect, Unemori Engineering as civil engineer and Munekiyo Hiraga as planning consultant.

An aerial view of ʻIkenākea shows the new affordable housing community in Kīhei, Maui, located

near schools, businesses, community resources and South Maui’s coastline.

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Residential leasing and waitlist information is available through Mark Development, Inc. at properties@mdihawaii.com or 808-735-9099 ext. 1.