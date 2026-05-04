Hale Kau Kau Advisory Board President to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, May 5

Barry Rosenfeld, president of Hale Kau Kau.

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset welcomes Barry Rosenfeld, President of the Hale Kau Kau Advisory Board, as its guest speaker on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Rosenfelde oversees the operations of this group which has been serving and delivering meals with compassion and aloha from their kitchen located at St. Theresa’s Church in Kīhei.

Hale Kau Kau has been providing meals to those with food insecurity on site since 1991. Also, the group delivers 110 meals every night to Kapuna and those with disabilities. Hale Kau Kau continues to provide Maui Rescue Mission with meals and when houseless people in Kīhei moved into the local shelter during the storms.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rosenfeld, a Chartered Financial Consultant, assists clients in preparing for financial security. He primarily helps families with Special Needs Children plan for their futures, while also working with individuals and small businesses.

He has been a member of Rotary Clubs in California and Maui for over 35 years. He received the Rotarian of the Year distinction and was additionally honored with the Service Above Self Award.

The meeting takes place at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street, Lahaina, 96761. A social period begins at 5 p.m.; light snacks are available for purchase. The formal meeting program is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To attend this meeting email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.