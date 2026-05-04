Hawaiian Telcom sets goal to make Hawai‘i the first fully fiber‑enabled state by year end

Maui drone footage. PC: Hawaiian Telcom.

Hawaiian Telcom announced that Maui is now fully fiber‑enabled, becoming the fourth island in Hawai‘i to reach this significant milestone as the company works toward making Hawai‘i the first fully fiber‑enabled state in the nation by the end of this year.

With this achievement, Maui residents and businesses can now connect directly to Hawaiian Telcom’s fiber‑optic network, bringing symmetrical broadband service delivered over fiber straight to their homes and offices. This infrastructure investment is capable of providing reliable, ultra‑fast download and upload internet speeds that support today’s data‑heavy applications and the growing integration of artificial intelligence across everyday life.

Hawaiian Telcom first announced its statewide $1.7 billion fiber build commitment in January 2025. Su Shin, president of Hawaiian Telcom, shared that the company is now approximately 88 percent toward its goal and remains on track to meet the 2026 goal. Fioptics, Hawaiian Telcom’s 100 percent fiber service, supports essential activities such as online learning, remote work, and telehealth.

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“We’re working hard to ensure Hawai‘i’s people are not left behind in a world that relies on moving massive amounts of data at top speeds,” Shin said. “No matter where you live—from rural communities to urban neighborhoods—Hawaiian Telcom is committed to delivering quality broadband so you can access education, healthcare, business opportunities, and the connections that matter most.”

“Maui residents know the importance of coming together as a community and drawing strength from each other to be more resilient,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “Fiber allowed Maui residents to be more resilient during the recent Kona-low storms and their backup power ensured families could stay connected when it counted. Hawaiian Telcom’s investment in our island to create a robust fiber network strengthens local businesses, community organizations, and economic opportunities across all islands. This lifts up everyone on Maui, now and for future generations.”