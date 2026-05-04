Live Like Treʻ Foundation marks three years with expanded partnerships across Hawaiʻi

American Savings Bank is illuminating its downtown Honolulu campus in red as part of National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s “Light the Night” campaign. Courtesy photo

Three years after the death of Maui firefighter Treʻ Evans-Dumaran, the foundation established in his memory is expanding its reach — and deepening its roots — through new and ongoing partnerships on both Maui and Oʻahu.

Monday, International Firefighters’ Day — observed annually on May 4 — honors those who gave their lives in service. The Live Like Treʻ Foundation announced a collaboration with American Savings Bank that includes both a visible tribute and sustained financial support.

The bank will illuminate its downtown Honolulu campus in red as part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s “Light the Night” campaign, and is providing funding to support the Maui foundation’s work assisting firefighters and communities throughout the state.

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The partnership builds on three years of holiday-season collaboration between the bank’s Maui branches and the foundation, which has delivered gifts to families in need — including Lahaina wildfire survivors and families who have lost a child.

Members of the Live Like Treʻ Foundation drop off supplies for Kona Low storm relief in April 2026 at Le Jardin Academy on O‘ahu. Courtesy photo

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to showing up for communities during their most difficult moments,” said Chelsie Evans Enos, Treʻ’s mother and the foundation’s founder. “LLTF is a volunteer-run foundation, made up of the people who love Treʻ most — family and close friends who continue to grieve by giving. None of this work is possible without partnership, and we are incredibly grateful for this ongoing support.”

Evans-Dumaran died in the line of duty in 2023 at 24 years old, responding to floodwaters in a high-risk area in Kīhei. He was remembered for his kindness, humility, and deep care for others. The foundation bearing his name has since reinvested more than $250,000 into Hawaiʻi communities through direct support, acts of service and advocacy.

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Recent milestones include:

More than 600 mental health kits distributed to keiki across Hawaiʻi.

Care kits and essential supplies delivered to families affected by the March 2026 storms.

Easter baskets and holiday gifts delivered to firefighters and their families.

Grief resources and books distributed to families who have lost a child.

Breakfast served to veterans on Molokaʻi and musical visits to kūpuna in hospital settings.

Youth mentorship and career support in firefighting, in partnership with the Hoʻomau Foundation.

Ongoing advocacy for stronger protections, training and support systems for firefighters statewide.

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“American Savings Bank is proud to support the Live Like Treʻ Foundation and the meaningful work they’re doing across Hawaiʻi,” said Dani Aiu, executive vice [resident of Consumer Banking. “We’re honored to recognize Treʻ’s legacy by continuing to show up for our communities.”

The Live Like Treʻ Foundation partners with Ho‘omau Fire Academy to honor cadets on Maui in August 2025. Courtesy photo

The foundation’s dual mission — supporting firefighters and their families while strengthening the communities they serve — continues to grow. The foundation remains committed to ensuring that no act of service or sacrifice, goes unseen.