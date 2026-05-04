New quarterly community event “Aloha Fridays at Kapalua” launches May 8 at The Barn

Aloha Fridays at Kapalua with Logan Kalawaia and Josh Kahula

A new quarterly event, Aloha Fridays at Kapalua, will launch on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Barn in Kapalua, located at 1000 Kapalua Drive.

Created as a family-friendly community gathering, Aloha Fridays at Kapalua will bring together live music, local makers, island fashion, food vendors, residents and visitors for an evening celebrating Maui’s creative spirit and aloha.

The inaugural event will feature live music by Logan Kalawaia and Josh Kahula, along with pop-up vendors including Waiwaolani, Pulelehua Boutique, Makaliʻi Designs, and Char Ako. Pulelehua Boutique will also present a special fashion show during the evening. Guests can also enjoy food from Penne Pasta and Kula Kups, with public parking available directly across the street from the venue.

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“Our team is excited to launch Aloha Fridays at Kapalua as we hope to foster a welcoming space for the community to gather, support local businesses, and enjoy live music as we celebrate the beauty and creativity of West Maui,” said Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company.

Event Details:

What: Aloha Fridays at Kapalua

Aloha Fridays at Kapalua When: Friday, May 8, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, May 8, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. Where: The Barn, 1000 Kapalua Drive, Lahaina, HI 96761

The Barn, 1000 Kapalua Drive, Lahaina, HI 96761 Featured Music: Logan Kalawaia and Josh Kahula

Logan Kalawaia and Josh Kahula Pop-Up Vendors: Waiwaolani, Pulelehua Boutique, Makaliʻi Designs, Char Ako

Waiwaolani, Pulelehua Boutique, Makaliʻi Designs, Char Ako Food Vendors: Penne Pasta and Kula Kups

Penne Pasta and Kula Kups Parking: Public parking available directly across the street

Public parking available directly across the street Admission: Free to the public

Aloha Fridays at Kapalua will continue as a quarterly event, offering a recurring opportunity to gather, shop local, enjoy live entertainment, and connect with the Kapalua and West Maui community.

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For more information, visit mauiland.com.