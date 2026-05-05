24th Annual Maui Matsuri returns with two-day celebration of Japanese culture

Taiko drumming is crowd favorite at the Maui Matsuri Festival. The 24th Annual Maui Matsuri Festival will feature two events — a Children’s Festival on Saturday and a Japanese Festival on May 23. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui will host the 24th annual Maui Matsuri across two events this month at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, beginning with a Children’s Festival on Saturday, followed by the Japanese Festival on May 23.

This year’s theme is “tomo,” honoring the power of human connection and relationship.

Children’s Festival, May 9

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The Children’s Festival, presented by Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union, runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pilina Building. Admission is free for the family-friendly event. Activities include multicultural entertainment, keiki crafts, hands-on activities and STEMworks programming, including a robotics playground.

Art contest winners will be announced at the event, with winning entries displayed at the Ben Franklin storefront and remaining submissions shown in the first-floor storefront adjacent to Macy’s Men’s.

Japanese Festival, May 23

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The Japanese Festival runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Admission is free, with parking available for $5 per vehicle.

Japanese culture will be celebrated during the Maui Matsuri Festival. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

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Entertainment highlights include Senshu Miyabi Taiko from Osaka, Japan, and MikAns from Oahu, who blend traditional and contemporary Japanese music. Three local taiko groups, classical and folk Japanese dance performances and the popular saimin and natto eating contest are also on the program. An E-sports competition will be held in the Pilina eSports Lounge.

Among the other offerings: a passport activity for the first 500 attendees — participants collect stamps around the festival grounds and receive a free gift from Japan — food trucks, 28 craft booths, a free keiki corner and cultural exhibits with hands-on activities. The evening closes at 7:30 p.m. with an interfaith prayer and obon honoring ancestors.

The annual saimin and natto eating contest is a fan favorite. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

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“The Maui Matsuri has been a special event for many years for our community,” said Justin Yanagida, president of the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui. “Our hope is that this event not only perpetuates Japanese culture but also that everyone who attends has a good time.”

Maui Matsuri is organized by a volunteer team co-chaired by Kay Fukumoto, Tiffany Iida and Jennifer Sumida. The festival is supported in part by the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with additional sponsorship from Island Honda, IBEW Local 1186, UH Maui College, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and Maui Taiko.

For more information, visit mauimatsuri.com, follow @mauimatsuri on social media or call 808-283-9999.