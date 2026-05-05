Applications now open for the 13th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival

Made in Maui (2025) PC: courtesy

The Maui Chamber of Commerce is now accepting Product Vendor Applications for the 13th Annual 2026 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, taking place Nov. 6 and 7, 2026, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, this two-day event is the largest products show in Maui County. The festival was established to showcase businesses that create “Made in Maui County” products, while providing participating vendors with valuable opportunities to connect with prospective retailers, wholesalers, and new customers.

Businesses interested in applying as a product vendor must meet eligibility requirements, including being headquartered in Maui County, manufacturing their products within Maui County, and ensuring their products meet the minimum 51% Made in Hawai‘i valuation.

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Applications are available online, and interested businesses are required to submit photos of their products and packaging, along with a detailed description of their manufacturing process. As a juried event, applicants are encouraged to provide thorough and complete information to demonstrate they meet all vendor qualifications.

Vendors and food trucks can apply by visiting MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. All applications must be submitted online by July 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. HST. Due to high demand in recent years—with more qualified applicants than available spaces—the application deadline has not been extended, and early submission is strongly encouraged.

Detailed product vendor and food truck information and step-by-step application instructions are also available at www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com to assist applicants throughout the process.

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For more information, please email info@madeinmauicountyfestival.com or call 808-244-0081.