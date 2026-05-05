Lava fountaining has begun at Kīlauea, marking its 46th eruptive episode

Kīlauea eruption on May 5, 2026, on the USGS livestream.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:56 a.m. on May 5.

Episode 46 of lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu began at the summit of Kīlauea at 08:17 a.m. within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park after nearly 18 hours of precursory activity.

Lava fountains are currently erupting from the north vent, reaching 500 feet. There are currently no flows or fountains from the south vent at this time, according to the US Geological Survey.

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Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate slack winds at ground level. The National Weather Service has issued an ashfall advisory in effect until 8 p.m.

Tephra fallout has been reported north-northwest of the eruptive vents in Halemaʻumaʻu, with fist-sized clasts at Uēkahuna overlook in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and between mile markers 31 and 34 on Highway 11.

Meteorologists forecast light and variable winds becoming southeast 5-7 mph this morning. This suggests that volcanic gas emissions and tephra may also impact areas to the north and northeast of the national park, including the communities of Volcano and Mountain View.

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While the eruptive episodes typically last less than 12 hours, volcanic debris such as ash, tephra and Pele’s hair can remain in the air longer depending on wind and weather conditions.

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Kīlauea has been erupting on and off since Dec. 23, 2024. All episodes have been contained to the caldera.