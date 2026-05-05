Mālama Studio finds fresh home; Stitch by Stitch debuts at Maui Tropical Plantation

Mālama Studio at Maui Tropical Plantation. @malama_studio

Excitement has been brewing at the Maui Tropical Plantation with the openings of two dynamic stores.

Mālama Studio, now situated in its vibrant new location, offers a refreshed and reimagined space for an inspired shopping experience. Since it first opened with approximately 10 Maui vendors, the store has been committed to supporting the local community. Now, it represents over 30 local businesses through its thoughtfully curated selection of products.

Mālama Studio offers stress free shopping, complimentary gift wrapping, and a kamaʻāina discount for local customers, with valid identification.

Stitch by Stitch. PC: courtesy @stitchbystitchmaui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Stitch by Stitch, Hawaii’s only yarn shop, has joined the community, thanks to Mālama Studio’s move. Stitch by Stitch is a specialty yarn store dedicated to crafters, knitters, and fiber artists, bringing high-quality materials and expert guidance to the island.

Experience the creative energy and unique offerings at Maui Tropical Plantation’s newest stores. Whether you seek a unique shopping experience, artistic adventure or crafting supplies, Mālama Studio, Stitch by Stitch, and La Casita promise to spark inspiration and community connection.

Mālama Studio at Maui Tropical Plantation. @malama_studio

Stitch by Stitch. PC: courtesy @stitchbystitchmaui