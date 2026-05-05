Maui Business

Mālama Studio finds fresh home; Stitch by Stitch debuts at Maui Tropical Plantation

May 5, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Mālama Studio at Maui Tropical Plantation. @malama_studio

Excitement has been brewing at the Maui Tropical Plantation with the openings of two dynamic stores.

Mālama Studio, now situated in its vibrant new location, offers a refreshed and reimagined space for an inspired shopping experience. Since it first opened with approximately 10 Maui vendors, the store has been committed to supporting the local community. Now, it represents over 30 local businesses through its thoughtfully curated selection of products.

Mālama Studio offers stress free shopping, complimentary gift wrapping, and a kamaʻāina discount for local customers, with valid identification.

Stitch by Stitch. PC: courtesy @stitchbystitchmaui
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Stitch by Stitch, Hawaii’s only yarn shop, has joined the community, thanks to Mālama Studio’s move. Stitch by Stitch is a specialty yarn store dedicated to crafters, knitters, and fiber artists, bringing high-quality materials and expert guidance to the island.

Experience the creative energy and unique offerings at Maui Tropical Plantation’s newest stores. Whether you seek a unique shopping experience, artistic adventure or crafting supplies, Mālama Studio, Stitch by Stitch, and La Casita promise to spark inspiration and community connection.

Mālama Studio at Maui Tropical Plantation. @malama_studio
Stitch by Stitch. PC: courtesy @stitchbystitchmaui

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu