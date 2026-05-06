Candidates for public office accepted for kūpuna luncheon sponsor tables

About 500 kūpuna and Maui Economic Opportunity staff and volunteers hold hands to sing Hawai`i Aloha in July 2025 at the conclusion of the 53rd Kupuna Aloha Luncheon at the Grand Wailea. PC: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity is accepting table sponsorships from candidates for public office for the 54th Kūpuna Aloha Luncheon, set for July 25 at the Grand Wailea.

MEO is handling sponsorships and event coordination for the Maui County Senior Planning & Coordinating Council.

The event annually draws more than 400 kūpuna from across the island and provides an opportunity for candidates to meet Maui County seniors.

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Forty tables are available—on a first-come, first-served basis—and priority will be given to candidates with MEO accommodating annual supporters.

The cost for a table is $200 and includes one meal ticket. Additional meal tickets may be purchased for $55 each.

For more than five decades, the gathering has been an opportunity for kūpuna to meet candidates in-person, enjoy a formal hotel buffet lunch and catch-up with old friends.

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Guests will begin arriving at the Grand Wailea Haleakalā Ballroom at 8 a.m. with tables set up and ready by 7:45 a.m. The event concludes at 12:30 p.m.

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June 19 is the deadline to register and submit payment for a sponsorship table.

For an application or more information, contact MEO Executive Assistant Aubrey Anana at 808-243-4306 or email at aubrey.anana@meoinc.org.