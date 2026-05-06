County MAPPS site will be temporarily offline May 8-10 for planned software maintenance, upgrades

Maui County launched a new automated planning and permitting software called MAPPS. Paper applications no longer are accepted.

During planned software maintenance and upgrades for the County of Maui Automated Planning and Permitting System (MAPPS) from 6 p.m. Friday, May 8, until noon Sunday, May 10, 2026, users will not be able to access the online system, according to the County Department of Management Information Technology Services Division (ITSD).

MAPPS – found at https://mapps2.co.maui.hi.us/EnerGov_Prod/SelfService#/home – allows users to apply for permits, plans and business licenses; request services; pay invoices; and search public records, among other features.

As part of the upgrade and maintenance, a new View menu will be added to the top navigation bar on the MAPPS Customer Self Service (CSS) home page. This provides faster access to major sections of MAPPS, enabling users to quickly jump to essential areas, such as:

Permits

Plans

Licenses

Inspections

Invoices

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After the upgrade, MAPPS pages will have enhanced accessibility, including a unique description on every page to improve screen-reader compatibility and support users who rely on assistive technology.

For guidance on using MAPPS or connecting with the appropriate County department, visit the MAPPS support site at https://hi-mauicountymapps.civicplus.com/303/SupportHelp-Contact-Information .

For general information about the County ITSD, visit www.mauicounty.gov/ITSD .