Maui News
Delayed opening times Saturday for three Central Maui facilities due to event
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Keōpūolani Park, Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool and War Memorial Tennis Courts in Central Maui will have delayed opening times on Saturday, May 9, 2026, to accommodate for public safety during the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
- Keōpūolani Park will have a delayed opening time of 9 a.m. Saturday.
- Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool and War Memorial Tennis Courts will open at 1 p.m. Saturday.
For general information on County DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
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