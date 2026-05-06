Federal disaster aid available for Kona storm victims on Maui; deadlines approaching

The Waihe’e ditch siphon crossing Wailuku River was destroyed by the Kona low storms. Photo courtesy: Hui o Nā Wai ‘Ehā

County officials are urging residents and business owners affected by March’s Kona low storms to take advantage of federal disaster assistance programs before key application deadlines pass.

The Maui County Office of Recovery is directing storm victims to in-person recovery centers staffed by representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the US Small Business Administration.

“Whether you need FEMA assistance or an SBA disaster loan, we encourage you to visit these centers,” said John Smith, Office of Recovery administrator. “These federal agencies are here in support of Maui County residents and businesses, and we want to ensure everyone is able to get the support they need.”

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The nearest deadline is May 14, when applications close for FEMA’s Serious Needs Assistance program, which provides an expedited $770 payment. The deadline for other FEMA Individual Assistance programs and SBA physical damage loans — covering both homes and businesses — is June 14. SBA economic injury loans have a later deadline of Jan. 7, 2027.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program covers basic, essential needs not addressed by insurance or other sources. Eligible households may qualify for serious needs assistance, housing assistance or other forms of aid. Applications are available at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or through the FEMA mobile app.

The SBA offers low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits through three programs: Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans. Applications are available at sba.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955.

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FEMA and SBA representatives are available at several locations across Maui County. Hours and locations are subject to change:

Kākoʻo Maui resource center , Maui Mall, 153 E. Kamehameha Ave., Suite 101, Kahului — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

, Maui Mall, 153 E. Kamehameha Ave., Suite 101, Kahului — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Office of Recovery Lahaina Resource Center , Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., Suite B102, Lahaina — noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 14.

, Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., Suite B102, Lahaina — noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 14. South Maui Community Park gym , 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through May 29.

, 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through May 29. Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center , 90 ʻAinoa St., Kaunakakai — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 6; time to be decided May 20.

, 90 ʻAinoa St., Kaunakakai — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 6; time to be decided May 20. SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center, Kīhei Public Library, 35 Waimahaihai St., Kīhei — noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

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More information on storm recovery efforts is available at mauirecovers.org/konastorm.