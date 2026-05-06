Free Mokuʻula immersive film experience returns to Maui Ocean Center

Audiences recline in The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center as the 360-degree animated film E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula surrounds them with scenes of ancient Lahaina. The free community screening series resumes Friday. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

A free 360-degree film experience bringing to life the sacred history of Mokuʻula resumes screenings this month at the Maui Ocean Center.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced that E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula) will screen Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center in Māʻalaea. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required at LahainaRestoration.org. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

The film uses 360-degree animation drawn from oral histories, cultural practitioners and kūpuna to tell the story of Mokuʻula — from its origins as a sacred center to its role in the Hawaiian Kingdom and its continuing cultural importance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This experience continues to be a meaningful way to connect people to the deep history of Mokuʻula,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

The program is supported by the Maui County Office of Economic Development, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program and Rotary District 5000.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has worked for more than 60 years to preserve and restore Lahaina’s historic sites. Since the 2023 wildfires, the foundation has focused on rebuilding and restoring key historical landmarks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit LahainaRestoration.org.