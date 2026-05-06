Royal Lahaina Resort rolls out summer fun on Kāʻanapali Beach

The Royal Lahaina Resort’s summer offerings include dining, wellness, entertainment and cultural experiences. Courtesy photo

The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is launching a slate of new summer offerings at its Kāʻanapali Beach property, with programming spanning dining, wellness, entertainment and cultural experiences.

On the culinary side, the resort’s signature restaurant, Lahaina Noon, is adding “Tides & Terroir” wine pairing dinners Friday through Sunday evenings, featuring seasonal island cuisine alongside curated wines with views of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. The restaurant will also mark both Lahaina Noon occurrences — May 24 and July 18 — with a brief cultural experience and complimentary Solar Punch for diners at the moment the sun sits directly overhead.

Royal Scoop, the resort’s ice cream parlor, is debuting a daily happy hour from noon to 1 p.m. It offers a free second scoop, along with new Dole Whips. A specialty item called “The Pineapple Moon” pairs coconut ice cream with a pineapple Dole Whip topping.

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Live entertainment continues nightly at The Branches, an open-air venue beneath a century-old banyan tree, with featured artists this summer including Anuhea, Seven Suns and Tavana. Magician David Kuraya performs his oceanfront comedy and magic show on Tuesdays, and the Myths of Maui luʻau remains a weekly staple along the beach.

The resort’s new Spa at Royal Lahaina and adjacent Nō Ka ʻOi Aesthetics — described as West Maui’s only med spa — are offering seasonal treatments including an Oceanfront Vitality experience combining a foot soak with personalized IV therapy.

A Mother’s Day brunch is set for May 10 at Lahaina Noon, featuring a seafood bar, carving station, live music and champagne, with spa specials running concurrently.

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On the accommodations side, the resort has completed a restoration of its Royal Beach House Bungalow, which includes multiple bedrooms, a full kitchen, a private pool and direct beach access.

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Special rates are available for kamaʻāina, including reduced room pricing, waived resort fees and a $10 nightly donation to local nonprofits. A “High Five, Hang Ten” offer — fifth night free plus a $150 resort credit — runs through November.

For more information, visit royallahaina.com.