Vladimir P. Devens Sworn In as Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. PC: courtesy of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary.

Associate Justice Vladimir P. Devens was sworn in Tuesday morning in an informal ceremony as the sixth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of Hawaiʻi. Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna administered the oath of office.

Chief Justice Devens becomes the administrative head of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, responsible for overseeing court operations statewide. Brandon Kimura and Daylin-Rose Heather continue to serve as Administrative Director and Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts.

“With gratitude to Gov. Josh Green for his nomination and the Hawaiʻi State Senate for its confirmation, and to all who encouraged and supported me, I am deeply honored to serve as Chief Justice,” said Chief Justice Devens. “Stepping into this role, I will build upon the strong foundation established by those who have come before me, including Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald and Acting Chief Justice Sabrina McKenna. The people who make up our Judiciary work diligently to ensure that our courts are steadfast, fair, and accessible to all. I want to recognize the important role judiciary employees play in upholding the public’s trust in the rule of law, and I look forward to continuing our work together, along with our governmental and community partners, in service to the people of Hawaiʻi.”

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Justice McKenna offered her congratulations saying, “Chief Justice Devens has been an active, productive, and valued member of the court since joining us in January 2024. He has authored 15 published opinions, including 11 majority opinions. He has overseen the Judiciary’s efforts on the responsible incorporation of artificial intelligence into our work; and he has served as our court’s liaison to various important boards and commissions, including the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, on which he previously served. He has also served in numerous leadership roles within the legal community, including on the board of directors of the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association. His background and broad range of experiences will be invaluable as he addresses current and future issues facing the Judiciary and our State.”

Justice McKenna added, “I am confident that Chief Justice Devens will lead with integrity, fairness, and a deep commitment to the people of Hawaiʻi. I look forward to supporting him and the courts as we continue our important work.”

A graduate of Kalani High School, Chief Justice Devens earned his undergraduate degree in economics, graduating magna cum laude and earning Phi Beta Kappa honors from the University of California, Berkeley. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, where he served as an Associate Editor of the Industrial Relations Law Journal.

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A formal investiture ceremony will be held at a later date.