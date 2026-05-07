Famous humpback whale ‘Big Mama’ returns to Salish Sea after winter migration in Hawaiʻi

Big Mama has returned to the Salish Sea. Jeff Friedman, Maya’s Legacy / PWWA.

The Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) announced today that iconic humpback whale BCY0324 “Big Mama” has safely returned to local waters after her winter migration in Hawaiʻi. The beloved whale swam roughly 3,000 miles from Hawaiʻi to Boundary Pass where she was seen between BC’s Moresby Island and Washington’s Stuart Island by PWWA member company Maya’s Legacy on Monday, May 4.

Big Mama’s tail. April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy / PWWA

Big Mama is renowned for playing a key role in the recovery of Salish Sea humpback whales. Targeted by commercial whalers, humpback whales disappeared from the Salish Sea by the early 1900s. Whaling for humpbacks continued on the outer coast until the International Whaling Commission banned the practice in 1966. Despite the end of commercial whaling, sightings of humpback whales in the Salish Sea remained rare and sporadic for decades.

That all changed in 1997 when a very special humpback was photographed off Victoria, BC by Mark Malleson, captain for PWWA member company Prince of Whales. That whale, who would later be nicknamed Big Mama, was different. That whale kept returning, and has been seen nearly every year since.

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Not only does Big Mama enjoy feeding in the Salish Sea, but she’s introduced her babies to the area as well. Big Mama was photographed with her first known calf, BCX1057 “Divot,” in 2003. Since then, she has had eight known calves in total, including her most recent born in 2025. Some of her calves have gone on to have calves, and even grandcalves, of their own. All told, Big Mama’s lineage includes at least 20 whales.

“Simply put, she’s the whale who started it all,” says Erin Gless, the PWWA’s executive director. “This time of year is always exciting as we welcome the whales back, but Big Mama’s return merits extra celebration.”

Humpback whales are a migratory species. They feed in cooler waters during the spring, summer, and fall and travel to warmer locations like Hawaiʻi, Mexico, and Central America to breed or give birth in winter. In the coming months, many more humpback whales will return to Salish Sea waters where they’ll feed on small fish and crustaceans through the fall. Boaters are reminded to be vigilant and maintain at least 100 yards/metres of distance from humpback whales.