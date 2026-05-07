Kelly King launches bid to reclaim South Maui Council seat from Tom Cook

Former Maui County Council Member Kelly King (right) is undertaking another campaign to unseat Tom Cook after a narrow 97-vote loss in 2024. File photo

Former Maui County Council Member Kelly King has officially announced her candidacy for the South Maui residency seat on the Maui County Council, setting up a rematch against incumbent Tom Cook less than a year after losing to him by 97 votes.

King said her campaign will focus on transparency, responsible governance, and keeping local residents at the center of county decision-making.

“Our community deserves a government that listens, responds and acts in the best interest of its people,” King said. “This campaign is about restoring trust and ensuring that decisions are made for the people — not driven by outside interests or short-term gain.”

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The 2024 South Maui race was one of the closest in recent Maui County history. Cook defeated King by 97 votes — 26,423 to 26,326 — in a contest that didn’t end on election night. King and 30 Maui County voters filed a legal challenge arguing that County Clerk Moana Lutey’s office had improperly rejected mail-in ballot return envelopes, potentially affecting the outcome.

The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court unanimously rejected that challenge in a Dec. 24 ruling, finding that the Clerk’s Office had complied with state law and that all voters with deficient envelopes had been given proper notice and an opportunity to cure the discrepancy. The court certified Cook’s victory and ordered Lutey to issue him a certificate of election.

Cook was inaugurated to the 2025-2027 Council term in January.

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In announcing her candidacy, King is pointing to her previous Council record as a contrast with the current majority. She credited her prior tenure with helping create affordable housing for local residents, passing legislation to protect native seabirds and sea turtles from harmful lighting and chemical sunscreens, and securing funding for wetland restoration to reduce flooding damage.

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King’s announcement also takes direct aim at what she describes as a “pro-business Council majority” that has approved luxury housing projects and, she alleges, attempted to transfer Kula water rights to mainland venture capital interests.

Her campaign platform centers on three broad pillars: expanding public access to government processes and strengthening fiscal oversight; advancing housing solutions for local residents while protecting land, water, and agricultural resources; and reinforcing county government as a direct voice for constituents rather than outside interests.

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King said the campaign will engage residents through community meetings, listening sessions, and grassroots outreach. More information is available at KellyKingForMaui.org.

King has filed as a candidate for the South Maui seat. Cook checked out nomination papers, but had not filed as of Wednesday morning.

The candidate filing deadline is June 2. The primary election is Aug. 8, followed by the general election on Nov. 3.