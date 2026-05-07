Maui County launches redesigned website with new features, AI chatbot

Maui County’s redesigned website at mauicounty.gov features an aerial photo of Wailuku town, one of several rotating images on the home page, along with new icon-based navigation and an AI chatbot, lower right. PC: County of Maui

Maui County has partnered with technology vendor CivicPlus to launch a redesigned version of its primary website, www.mauicounty.gov, featuring a new layout, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot and improved self-service tools.

The redesign — the first major overhaul of the site in more than 10 years — took approximately a year to complete, according to Director of Communications and Government Affairs Laksmi Abraham. “Modernizing our digital platforms is critical to our broader goal of strengthening communication tools across the County and improving how we share information and connect with our community,” she said.

Mayor Richard Bissen said the project was aimed at improving public access to county services. “Our goal in redesigning our website was to better reflect our unique community and make it easier for residents to access County services and resources,” he said.

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CivicPlus, which serves more than 7,500 local government clients, provided a mobile-responsive civic platform designed to improve access to documents, data and online applications.

New and enhanced features include:

A redesigned layout with icon buttons for frequently visited pages

An AI-based chatbot

An improved document search tool

Self-service portals for payments and online services

Updated graphic design with new colors, symbolism and navigation buttons

Accessibility tools, including AudioEye and DocAccess, which can translate documents and convert PDFs into screen reader-compatible formats

County Chief Technology Officer Kim Albright said the new content management system would help staff deliver information more efficiently. “It allows us to manage content more efficiently, improve the user experience and ensure our website remains responsive to the needs of our community,” she said.