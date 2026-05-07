State legislature passes bills to strengthen health care across Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority. PC: Facebook.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature has finalized passage of a broad package of health-related measures, with bills from the House Committee on Health and the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services approved on final reading in both chambers today. The legislation spans public health protections, expanded care for kūpuna, mental health access, cancer screening, and long-term care planning.

“The measures reflect a statewide push to strengthen healthcare access, modernize regulatory safeguards, and invest in preventative care for residents across Hawaiʻi,” said House Committee on Health Chair Gregg Takayama. “They address both immediate health system gaps and long-term structural needs, from rural access to aging population support.”

Takayama added, “I also commend the advocacy of our community partners in getting this important legislation passed. Improving access in rural areas across our state, and securing funding for preventative health measures, will help us build healthier and stronger communities.”

The bills now head to the governor’s desk for consideration and signature into law.

HB1573 HD3 SD1 – E-Cigarette Restrictions

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Prohibits the sale of electronic smoking products unless they are approved for sale by the federal government, which so far has only authorized 45. This would eliminate thousands of unauthorized e-cigarette products, many of them marketed to appeal to young people.

SB2175 CD1 – Limiting Disposable Vaping Devices

Prohibits sale of disposable e-cigarette devices containing lithium-ion batteries because of their fire risk and damage to the environment, unless they have been federally approved.

SB847 CD1 – Prescriptive Authority for Psychologists

Establishes a three-year pilot program on Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island to allow psychologists who have undergone specialized training to prescribe certain psychotropic medications to adults under the supervision of a physician or psychiatrist.

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HB1853 CD1 – Hanai Memory Network

$3 million to open centers for diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and to assist patients’ families with referral services and care options.

HB 1973 CD1 – KupunAloha Health Services (Kūpuna Caucus Bill)

Provides in-home health care and support services to “gap group” frail elderly who don’t qualify for government assistance, under a $2 million pilot program.

HB 1969 CD1 – Colorectal Cancer Screening

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Aims to reduce colorectal cancer, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in Hawaiʻi, by providing screening and follow-up tests to uninsured persons under a $1.8 million program.

HB1974 CD1 – Hearing Loss Study (Kūpuna Caucus Bill)

Provides $100,000 to conduct a statewide assessment to identify the number of persons suffering hearing loss and develop a plan for better diagnosis and treatment.

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HB1804 CD1 – Long-Term Care Financing Study

Allots $100,000 for the State Office on Aging and University of Hawaiʻi, in cooperation with community stakeholders, to develop a framework and scope of work for a comprehensive study that examines financing options for long-term care services.

HB1875 HD2 SD2 – Health Care Shield Law (Equality Caucus Bill)

Strengthens protections for lawful reproductive and gender-affirming health care by protecting patients and health care providers from out-of-state legal actions related to care that is legal in Hawaiʻi.

HB1961 HD2 SD1 – Access to Health Care Facilities (Women’s Legislative Caucus Bill)

Prohibits intentionally interfering with access to health care facilities through obstruction, intimidation, or harassment.

SB1432 CD1 – Kalaupapa Settlement (Governor’s Package Bill)

Transfers future management of the Kalaupapa Settlement from the State Health Department to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and Department of Land and Natural Resources, in coordination with the National Park Service, two years after the passing of its last patient.