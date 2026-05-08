Lahaina Energy Partnership invites community to co-design workshop on energy priorities

Paele Kiakona. FILE PC: Lahaina Strong

The Lahaina Energy Partnership (LEP) invites Lahaina community members to participate in the next Community Co-Design Workshop on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Lahainaluna Cafeteria. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This upcoming session builds on previous community engagement and will focus on sharing key interim findings from technical analysis, alongside continued community input to guide Lahaina’s energy future.

The workshop will highlight several key areas of analysis, including:

Solar Energy Potential : Rooftop, parking lot, and small ground-mounted solar systems could meet a significant portion of Lahaina’s energy needs.

: Rooftop, parking lot, and small ground-mounted solar systems could meet a significant portion of Lahaina’s energy needs. Home Energy Design Strategies : Opportunities to reduce energy costs and improve resilience through efficient cooling, water heating, appliances, and solar + battery systems.

: Opportunities to reduce energy costs and improve resilience through efficient cooling, water heating, appliances, and solar + battery systems. Microgrids and Battery Storage : Scenarios showing how solar and battery systems can lower energy costs while supporting backup power and resilience goals.

: Scenarios showing how solar and battery systems can lower energy costs while supporting backup power and resilience goals. Grid Hardening and Safety : Options such as undergrounding, covered conductors, and alternative infrastructure approaches to improve safety and reliability, alongside near-term strategies such as public safety power shutoffs (PSPS).

: Options such as undergrounding, covered conductors, and alternative infrastructure approaches to improve safety and reliability, alongside near-term strategies such as public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). Workforce Development, Regulatory Analysis, and Funding and Financing: Results of analysis and request for input on cross-cutting topics to support implementation of options.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina Energy Partnership invites all Lahaina community members to join the upcoming Co-Design Workshop on May 18, 2026, from 5:30-7 p.m. and an open house from 7-8 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at the Lahainaluna Cafeteria (dinner will be provided).

This hands-on session will provide an opportunity for participants to engage with the latest interim technical findings, ask questions, and help refine and prioritize Lahaina’s energy future. Building on previous workshops in November and December 2025, this session continues the co-design process by connecting community input with ongoing technical analysis. The project will conclude in January 2027 with final results and an implementation plan to help guide next steps in Lahaina’s rebuilding efforts.

The Lahaina Energy Partnership is a community-led initiative driven by three organizations: Lahaina Strong, Hā Sustainability, and Shake Energy Collaborative. This effort is intended to ensure that community priorities are grounded in rigorous analysis and can inform real-world implementation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This process has always been about listening first,” said Paʻele Kiakona of Lahaina Strong. “Community input has directly shaped the technical work, and we’re continuing to refine it together. This workshop gives people a chance to ask questions and help shape what moves forward.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are honored to support the Lahaina community in this important energy planning work,” said Alex De Roode, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant of Hā Sustainability. “By working with local and national partners, we are helping to translate community priorities into viable technical solutions that support a resilient and reliable energy future.”

Although workshop registration is not required to attend, Lahaina community members are encouraged to register for the May 18 workshop; complete this form to ask questions or comments about the LEP and to sign up for updates; and learn more about the partnership and access educational resources on this LEP project page.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information or to stay updated on the LEP, contact lahainaenergypartnership@gmail.com.