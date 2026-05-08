Maui AgFest returns to celebrate all things agriculture 

The Grown on Maui Farmers Market tents features value-added ag products from Haleakala Creamery and fresh flowers and lei by the Maui Growers & Floriculture Collective.

The “people behind agriculture” take the spotlight when the 17th Annual Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair returns, showcasing the incredible diversity of Maui County’s agricultural landscape.

All the different components of Maui agriculture will come together on Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Special Events Field in Wailuku, as Maui County Farm Bureau (MCFB) and Maui 4-H Livestock Association hosts its 17th Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair.

The Grown on Maui Farmers Market tents features value-added ag products from Haleakala Creamery and fresh flowers and lei by the Maui Growers & Floriculture Collective.

AgFest is presented in partnership with Maui County Department of Agriculture, along with strong support from community sponsors: Gold Sponsors Bayer and Pukalani Superette; Silver Sponsors Mahi Pono, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, Ulupono Initiative, Fairmont Kea Lani, and Pacific Media Group; Bronze Sponsors Hawaiian Electric, Hawai‘i Farm Project/Maui Gold Pineapple, Maui Land & Pineapple, and Young Brothers; and Friends of Agriculture Sponsors Alexander & Baldwin Inc., Haleakalā Ranch, Hawaiian TelCom, Mākena Golf & Beach Club, and VIP FoodService.

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AgFest welcomes the entire community each year for a full day of agriculture education and awareness, food and fun. Last year saw more than 7,500 guests taking part in this vibrant event, with sold-out special features such as the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, Grand Taste and Taste Education. With so much to do and increased attendance, organizers encourage everyone to buy tickets online ahead of time at MauiAgFest.org

Staunch supporters of Maui agriculture, the team at Fairmont Kea Lani brings ‘ono’ to AgFest with their signature pancake breakfast. Skip the lines, get your tickets early at MauiAgFest.org

AgFest kicks off with the popular Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association and featuring a breakfast buffet by the Fairmont Kea Lani, the breakfast promises delicious stacks of pancakes, scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, steaming rice, and fresh Maui Gold Pineapple. The event will be emceed by Alaka‘i Paleka from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; $6 for children 6 to 12 years old; free for children 5 & under. Tickets are available online at MauiAgFest.org.

This year’s legacy award honoree is Dr. Harold Keyser, former Maui County administrator and soil microbiologist with the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience (CTAHR). Dr. Keyser has helped to strengthen and perpetuate Maui agriculture in all of its diversity for more than two decades.

Hāna Fresh produce truck returns to AgFest with produce from their certified organic farm in Hāna. A project of Hāna Health, the mission is to provide high quality produce as an avenue to good health. Fruits and veggies will be sold including baby cakes, cherry tomatoes, greens, papaya, banana and other seasonal produce. Prepared salads too.

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“We’ve been celebrating our farmers and agriculture families at the pancake breakfast since 2016, and it’s become a beloved tradition,” said Warren K. Watanabe, MCFB executive director. “The agriculture industry is all about the people working the land as well as those shaping the industry, and it’s important to recognize everyone’s contributions. This year’s honoree is a proponent of agricultural innovation who has dedicated his career to providing our community with science-based perspectives.”

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Following the legacy award presentations, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association (MHLA) will present its 2026 University of Hawai‘i Maui College Hospitality & Culinary Academy Scholarship awards. Young Brothers, a long-time AgFest sponsor, will join MHLA with lei presentations.

The livestock exhibit and the Maui 4-Her’s who raised them are one of the main attractions at AgFest.

Other AgFest highlights include:

Ag Education, where experts in agriculture, soil health, plant care, and more talk story with guests and share their mana‘o—all free of charge.

where experts in agriculture, soil health, plant care, and more talk story with guests and share their mana‘o—all free of charge. Grown on Maui Farmers’ Market , where shoppers get a chance to connect with the farmers, ranchers, fishermen, producers and distributors who bring Maui’s food to the table every day.

, where shoppers get a chance to connect with the farmers, ranchers, fishermen, producers and distributors who bring Maui’s food to the table every day. Grand Taste , where chefs serve localicious tastings featuring Grown on Maui ingredients in four categories – ‘āina (meat protein). kai (fish/seafood), vegetarian and dessert. This is a ticketed event. $40 per person. Tickets available at MauiAgFest.org

, where chefs serve localicious tastings featuring Grown on Maui ingredients in four categories – ‘āina (meat protein). kai (fish/seafood), vegetarian and dessert. This is a ticketed event. $40 per person. Tickets available at MauiAgFest.org Keiki Zone, where the keiki and families can play, imagine and explore and enjoy free magic shows, face painting, tractors, and more.

where the keiki and families can play, imagine and explore and enjoy free magic shows, face painting, tractors, and more. Localicious Food , where local food booths and food trucks offer fresh and savory food all day long.

, where local food booths and food trucks offer fresh and savory food all day long. Maui 4-H Youth Livestock Show & Auction , where young people show the animals they have raised, impressing the judges and gaining confidence as they learn essential life skills.

, where young people show the animals they have raised, impressing the judges and gaining confidence as they learn essential life skills. Main Stage Entertainment , where everyone can enjoy live music by Kūikawā, Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble, Maui Taiko drumming, and hula by Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona and Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua, all emceed by Alaka‘i Paleka. And of course, don’t miss the popular Watermelon Eating Contest sponsored by Mahi Pono.

, where everyone can enjoy live music by Kūikawā, Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble, Maui Taiko drumming, and hula by Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona and Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua, all emceed by Alaka‘i Paleka. And of course, don’t miss the popular Watermelon Eating Contest sponsored by Mahi Pono. Taste Education, where attendees learn about specialty foods including Maui-grown coffee by the Maui Coffee Association and “Let’s now tie Mālama Mahi’ai” with Chef Perry Bateman of Mama’s Fish House. Tickets are $5 per person. Purchase online at MauiAgFest.org.

Mahi Pono, Silver Sponsor of AgFest 2026, returns with their famous trucks and tractors exhibit, fresh produce in the Grown on Maui Farmers Market and the popular Watermelon Eating Contest.

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Admission tickets for AgFest are on sale now. The price is still the same: $5 for adults; free for 18 & under with student ID. Parking is free. Tickets will be available at the door (cash only). Beat the lines and purchase tickets online at MauiAgFest.org or through Ticket Leap: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/mauiagfest/maui-agfest-4h-livestock-fair.

With fun, entertainment and education for the entire ‘ohana, Maui AgFest builds community and raises awareness of the importance of agriculture in island life—and no one goes home hungry.