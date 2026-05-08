Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A declining moderate, medium-period, northwest swell will continue to bring elevated surf to north and west facing shores tonight. This swell and associated surf will continue to slowly fade through the weekend. A new small, medium-period northwest swell arrives on Saturday, leading to a small bump in north and west shore surf on Sunday. For the first half of next week, surf will be small with the lack of any significant northerly swell energy.
A small, long-period south swell should provide a small bump in south shore surf through Saturday. Sunday into next week, background swell energy will keep small surf along south-facing shores.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain below normal this weekend, but will gradually increase through next week as trade winds gradually strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com