Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 08:33 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 12:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A declining moderate, medium-period, northwest swell will continue to bring elevated surf to north and west facing shores tonight. This swell and associated surf will continue to slowly fade through the weekend. A new small, medium-period northwest swell arrives on Saturday, leading to a small bump in north and west shore surf on Sunday. For the first half of next week, surf will be small with the lack of any significant northerly swell energy.

A small, long-period south swell should provide a small bump in south shore surf through Saturday. Sunday into next week, background swell energy will keep small surf along south-facing shores.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain below normal this weekend, but will gradually increase through next week as trade winds gradually strengthen.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.