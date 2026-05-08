Schatz calls on NOAA to strengthen public education efforts to protect Hawaiian monk seals following Lahaina incident

Hawaiian Monk Seal. (Courtesy: MOCMI)

Following a disturbing incident involving an alleged attack on a Hawaiian monk seal in Lahaina, US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Coast Guard, Maritime, and Fisheries, called on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to step up efforts to better educate the public on the need to protect Hawaiian monk seals, one of the most endangered seal species in the world.

“This alarming incident shows that we need to do more to educate the 10 million visitors who we welcome to Hawaiʻi each year – including continuing to ensure NOAA Fisheries, its Office of Law Enforcement, and the agency as a whole have the capacity and resources necessary to recover endangered species like the Hawaiian monk seal, conserve their habitats, and enforce their federal protections,” Schatz wrote in his letter to NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs.

You Can Help

Keep dogs on a leash and well away from seals

Use an alternate beach during the nursing period

Stay at least 150 feet away – half the length of a football field – from mothers with pups

– half the length of a football field – from mothers with pups Stay at least 50 feet away from all monk seals

from all monk seals Remain behind any posted signs, cones, or barriers

Avoid swimming near a mother and pup

Use a camera zoom or binoculars instead of approaching

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Hawaiian monk seals are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act and MMPA, as well as state law. It is illegal to disturb, harass, feed, or otherwise harm a monk seal. Violations may result in fines or criminal penalties.

If you witness a potential marine animal ESA or MMPA violation in Hawaiʻi, the best way you can help is to report the incident immediately, and in as much detail as possible, to NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement at800-853-1964.

The full text of Schatz’s letter can be found below: