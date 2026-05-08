Schatz calls on NOAA to strengthen public education efforts to protect Hawaiian monk seals following Lahaina incident
Following a disturbing incident involving an alleged attack on a Hawaiian monk seal in Lahaina, US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Coast Guard, Maritime, and Fisheries, called on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to step up efforts to better educate the public on the need to protect Hawaiian monk seals, one of the most endangered seal species in the world.
“This alarming incident shows that we need to do more to educate the 10 million visitors who we welcome to Hawaiʻi each year – including continuing to ensure NOAA Fisheries, its Office of Law Enforcement, and the agency as a whole have the capacity and resources necessary to recover endangered species like the Hawaiian monk seal, conserve their habitats, and enforce their federal protections,” Schatz wrote in his letter to NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs.
You Can Help
- Keep dogs on a leash and well away from seals
- Use an alternate beach during the nursing period
- Stay at least 150 feet away – half the length of a football field – from mothers with pups
- Stay at least 50 feet away from all monk seals
- Remain behind any posted signs, cones, or barriers
- Avoid swimming near a mother and pup
- Use a camera zoom or binoculars instead of approaching
Hawaiian monk seals are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act and MMPA, as well as state law. It is illegal to disturb, harass, feed, or otherwise harm a monk seal. Violations may result in fines or criminal penalties.
If you witness a potential marine animal ESA or MMPA violation in Hawaiʻi, the best way you can help is to report the incident immediately, and in as much detail as possible, to NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement at800-853-1964.
The full text of Schatz’s letter can be found below:
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Dear Under Secretary Jacobs:ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Hawaiʻi is home to a number of endangered species, including the Hawaiian monk seal that is endemic to the Hawaiian Islands. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has played a critical role in the recovery of the population of monk seals, from conservation of their habitat to significant outreach, education, and volunteer coordination to minimize human disturbance. Residents of Hawai‘i respect monk seals and the waters and beaches we share, but following an attack on a monk seal on a Maui beach this week, I am concerned that visitors also need to be properly educated.
On Wednesday, May 6, state and Maui County law enforcement officers responded after someone was caught on video throwing a large rock at a monk seal. There was immediate and strong public outcry. Law enforcement officers quickly detained the alleged suspect and are gathering evidence in preparation for turning the matter over to NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement. I applaud Maui residents and local law enforcement for their swift action. NOAA support for monk seal education, outreach, management, and science in Hawaiʻi helped enable this strong response. Even more impressively, these efforts have added up to one of the most extraordinary recoveries of a marine mammal species in the United States: from roughly 1100 to 1600 individuals over 15 years.ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
This alarming incident shows that we need to do more to educate the 10 million visitors who we welcome to Hawaiʻi each year–including continuing to ensure NOAA Fisheries, its Office of Law Enforcement, and the agency as a whole have the capacity and resources necessary to recover endangered species like the Hawaiian monk seal, conserve their habitats, and enforce their federal protections. Since coming to the Senate, I have championed annual funding of roughly $4.5 million for monk seal science and management. I request that NOAA provide answers to the following questions by May 29, 2026.
- What steps has NOAA taken in recent years to strengthen monk seal education and outreach?
- How has that contributed to monk seal recovery?
- What are the most significant remaining threats to monk seal recovery?
- What relevant activities is NOAA undertaking in Fiscal Year 2026, especially collaborations between NOAA managers and scientists together with their state and county counterparts?
- How can we better facilitate education for visitors to Hawaiʻi?
I appreciate NOAA’s continued partnership with Hawaiʻi state and local officials and look forward to your response.