Update: Investigation into rock thrown at monk seal and breaches of seal resting areas

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is investigating social media postings on Instagram that appear to show an adult male throwing an object toward a monk seal while it was swimming in the water off the Lahaina shoreline.

On Tuesday, the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement’s Maui Branch was notified of a case of monk seal harassment by Maui Police Department Dispatch. A DOCARE officer received the call and responded to the scene. While enroute, the officer was able to contact the reporting party and obtain a description of the alleged suspect.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the officer contacted a 37-year-old man from Seattle, Washington, who matched the description of the suspect. The man was detained, identified and advised of his legal rights. The male declined to make a statement and invoked his legal rights by requesting legal counsel.

In accordance with the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, which provides protections for Hawaiian monk seals, DOCARE will be turning over the state investigation of this incident to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement (NOAA-OLE) for further review and action.

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At this time, the alleged suspect has not been criminally charged, so DOCARE will not be releasing any information on his identity.

Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi (RK96) and her pup, May 04, 2026. PC: DLNR

On Oʻahu, there have been several reports of members of the public breaching the temporary fence at Kaimana Beach that marks the resting area for Kaiwi (RK96), a 15-year-old female monk seal, and her pup. Kaiwi gave birth on the beach May 3.

“This is a very crucial time in the life of this pup, so for these people to be breaching the area and getting close is not a good idea at all,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla.

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“If the mother seal perceives any human or pet to be a threat, she may attack. This is what happened during a 2022 encounter between a swimmer and mother seal at Kaimana Beach. The swimmer suffered lacerations to her face, back and arm,” Chief Redulla cautions.

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“From past monk-seal-related incidents, we know that some of the NOAA fines have been substantial, totaling several thousand dollars,” added Chief Redulla.

“To keep people and pets safe, and to protect our endangered marine life, we ask the public’s help by showing respect for these animals and following all guidelines for safe viewing.”

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You Can Help

Keep dogs on a leash and well away from seals

Use an alternate beach during the nursing period

Stay at least 150 feet away – half the length of a football field – from mothers with pups

– half the length of a football field – from mothers with pups Stay at least 50 feet away from all monk seals

from all monk seals Remain behind any posted signs, cones, or barriers

Avoid swimming near a mother and pup

Use a camera zoom or binoculars instead of approaching

Hawaiian monk seals are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act and MMPA, as well as state law. It is illegal to disturb, harass, feed, or otherwise harm a monk seal. Violations may result in fines or criminal penalties.