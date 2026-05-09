57th Annual Barrio Fiesta on May 22 and 23

Barrio Fiesta. PC: Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

The 57th Annual Barrio Fiesta will be held at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului on Friday, May 22 from 5-10 p.m., and Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“For 57 years, Maui’s diverse community has gathered and celebrated (even during the pandemic when it was held virtually), the culture, food and traditions of the Philippines,” said Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, event chairperson. “The Barrio Fiesta is the longest running Filipino fiesta in the United States and having it here on Maui fills me with a sense of gratitude towards those who initiated it.”

Barrio Fiesta. PC: Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

The Barrio Fiesta was initiated by the Maui Filipino Community Council and first held on May 31, 1970 at the War Memorial grounds near the swimming pool. At that time, there was an influx of recent immigrants from the Philippines.

Today, the need to share the Filipino culture with all of Maui’s residents continues as Maui’s Filipino community grows rapidly. According to the 2020 Census, Filipinos and part-Filipinos comprise the second largest ethnic group in the State of Hawai‘i—25%.

“Our rich culture–whether it is through food, entertainment, exhibits and contests–must be shared so our youth will not forget their roots,” said Arnel Alvarez, president of Binhi at Ani, the coordinating organization. “It is also important for the rest of Maui to appreciate our Filipino culture.”

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“There really is something for everyone,” said Cabanilla-Takushi. “Food is always a huge draw and there will be a variety of it–Filipino specialties along with local favorites. Plus, there’s entertainment, contests, special events, pageantry–all to promote the culture.”

Several organizations along with Binhi at Ani (Maui Filipino Community Council, Bride Church Maui, Ilocos Surian Association of Maui, Magsingal Association of Maui, Mabuhay Mart Sari Sari Store, Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club and Maui Revival Church) will be offering traditional Filipino food and desserts.

Some popular dishes include: balut, banana lumpia, beef inasal, Bicol express, cascaron, chicken adobo, chicken inasal, dinuguan, empanada, halo halo, ice candy, ice scramble, lechon manok, lechon kawali, marinated bangus, miki, palabok, pansit, pinakbet, pork adobo, pork and peas, pork barbecue, pork chicharon, pork belly lechon, pork inasal, pork sisig, sagot galaman, shanghai lumpia, suman, tripe soup and vegetable lumpia.

A few local favorites will also be offered such as chow fun, coffee latte, fresh strawberries with chocolate, hamburger steak, matcha latte and shoyu chicken.

Vying for the title of Miss Barrio Fiesta are Keighlyn Jayne Ollero Failano and Daezah-Lynn Latayada-Starmer. The 2026 Miss Barrio Fiesta will be crowned on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. by the 2025 Miss Barrio Fiesta Kyrah Navarro Pagdilao.

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Philippine cultural entertainment will be provided by Angelina Rosaro Abapo (Friday at 6:30 p.m.), Miss Barrio Fiesta (Friday at 6:20 p.m.), Miss Maui Filipina (Saturday at 6:15 p.m.), Naragsak (Saturday at 7 p.m.), Oni Foundation (Saturday at 8 p.m.), Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort employees (Saturday at 9 p.m.) and Students of Aggie Cabebe/Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club (Friday at 8 p.m.).

Inside the Center, there will be a replica of a Bahay Kubo created by the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation. Cultural villages depicting several provinces/regions of the Philippines will also be featured: Cebu (created by Sto Nino Organization of Maui); Cordillera (created by Sabado Art Foundation); Ilocos Norte (created by Julie Cruz); Metro Manila (created by Maui Balsamic Vinegar); Mindanao (created by Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company); Pangasinan (created by Wena Gazmen) and Visayas (created by Liza Resurrecion). The best cultural village will receive a $500 prize. Cultural villages will be graded on culture, originality, presentation and interactivity.

Special Events include The Santa Cruzan depicting the finding of the Holy Cross by Queen Helena featuring past Miss Barrio Fiesta queens (Friday at 6:30 p.m.); the Veterans Memorial Service (Saturday at 12 p.m.); the Presentation of Miss Maui Filipina 2026 contestants (Saturday at 6:15 p.m.) and the Outstanding Housekeepers Awards (Saturday at 8:30 p.m.). Participating hotels for the Outstanding Housekeepers Awards include Courtyard by Marriott Kahului, Fairmont Kea Lani, Grand Wailea Maui, Hyatt Regency, Maui Bay Villas, Maui Beach Hotel, Maui Coast, Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Royal Lahaina, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and Wailea Beach Resort Marriott.

A lechon demonstration sponsored by In Memory of Stanley and Rufina Magbual and coordinated by Bobby Sales will be held on Saturday.

Several contests with large prizes are scheduled:

AnyKine Sisig Cooking Challenge sponsored by Tante’s Island Cuisine (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.–$500 to the winner).

Barrio Fiesta Balut Challenge sponsored by Joey’s Kitchen Kahului at Balai Pata (Saturday at 6:30 p.m.–$500 to the winner).

The Barrio Fiesta Voice sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura (Friday at 8:30 p.m.–$500 to the winner).

Barrio Wear Showdown! sponsored by Concordia Golden Age (Saturday at 7:30 p.m.–$250 to the male winner; $250 to the female winner).

Climb the Greased Pole! sponsored by Vent Pros Hawaiʻi (Saturday at 1 p.m.–$500 to the winner).

Do the Sungka! sponsored by Johnstone Supply of Maui (Saturday at 10:30 a.m.–$500 to the winner).

Eat Da Pansit contest sponsored by Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran (Saturday at 3 p.m.–$500 to the winner).

Kabataan Art Party featuring Phil Sabado sponsored by Allstate/Brent Wylam (Saturday at 2 p.m.–$500 to the winner); and

Pabitin at the Barrio Fiesta! sponsored by Friends of Justin Woodson (Friday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.).

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Zumba will close out both evenings at 9:30 p.m. with the Friday session led by Ginalyn Dela Cruz, Marilou Viloria Siores and friends and the Saturday session led by Keoni Manuel.

At 10 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a drawing sponsored by Bayer Hawaii. Also at 10 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a drawing for travel to the Philippines sponsored by Philippine Airlines. The rules for the drawings include no entry fee required, one entry per person, must be 18 years or older, entry must match government issued ID and must be present to win.

Cabanilla-Takushi extended special thanks to event sponsors, advertisers, donors, vendors, entertainers, volunteers and the Miss Barrio Fiesta contestants. “There is definitely something for everyone at the Barrio Fiesta–food, culture, contests and entertainment. It’s a terrific way to continue to share our culture with all of Maui and to share with old and new friends,” she said.

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Call 808-242-8100 for more information or visit Facebook.com/BinhiatAniFilipinoCommunityCenter.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation incorporated in 1985 with a 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. Binhi at Ani operates the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Onehee Avenue in Kahului, which opened in 2005 and is the current site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui since 1970.

Binhi at Ani also awards scholarships to outstanding high school graduates and in 2026, will award a total of $30,000 in scholarships (four at $2,500 and 16 at $1,250).



During the pandemic, Binhi at Ani established the Bayanihan Food Distribution Program which is now an annual event and through November 2025, over $80,000 in monetary donations were received enabling the distribution of 9,463 food boxes.

During the pandemic, Binhi at Ani also established the Bayanihan Feeding Program which as of April 30, 2026, a total of 41,407 meals were delivered to kupuna; and the Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program through which 11 vaccination clinics were held.

After the Lahaina fire, Binhi at Ani established the Tulong for Lahaina Fund for qualified applicants (lost home, lost business or lost immediate family member) to receive $750. Binhi at Ani raised over $170,000 for the program, which was distributed to 227 qualified applicants.