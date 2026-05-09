DOH recruits Teen Health and Media Survey participants via email

Lola Irvin, administrator of the Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will conduct the 2026 Hawai‘i Teen Health and Media Survey over the next two months. Information collected will be used to develop and improve health programs and services for Hawaiʻi’s youth.

In the coming weeks, some households across the state will receive a mailed letter from DOH with an invitation to participate in this survey. An adult will be asked to answer a few online questions to determine if a member of their household is eligible to participate in the full survey. The full survey will take about 15 minutes to complete.

Each mailed letter will contain a unique survey link that can be used only once.

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All responses are completely confidential — no personal identifiers such as names or mailing addresses will be linked to individual answers. Survey results will help inform DOH programs that support Hawai‘i’s youth. DOH encourages anyone who receives this letter to consider participating.

DOH administers surveys to better understand the health and health behaviors of Hawai‘i residents.

“The Teen Media Survey is to help us learn more about what the teens are using in terms of media, and also to help us then improve what we do for programs and find out how are we doing,” said Lola Irvin, administrator of the Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division.

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“It’s really important for us to find out what the teens are thinking and to make sure that what we do relates well with the teens… We want to make sure that whatever we create is relatable, it’s something that is useful and will help their teens, to just have the best health possible,” said Irvin.

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