A snapshot of Maui County real estate statistics in April. PC: Realtors Association of Maui

Single-family home sales on Maui dropped sharply in April while the condominium market posted a modest year-over-year gain, according to data released Thursday by the Realtors Association of Maui.

Single-family home sales fell 30% compared to April 2025, with 49 closings recorded last month versus 70 a year earlier. The median sales price declined to $1,290,000, down 6.4% from $1,377,500 in April 2025. Homes spent an average of 138 days on the market, up 8.7% year over year, while total dollar volume dropped 42.7% to $73.8 million.

In the condominium market, sales rose up 4.5%, with 70 units sold compared to 67 in April 2025. But prices continued sliding — the median fell 8.9% to $651,250, down from $715,000 a year ago. Condos averaged 169 days on market, a 17.4% increase, and total dollar volume came in at $68 million, off 17.5% from the prior year.

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“April’s data highlights differences across the market, with single-family home activity slowing while condominium sales saw modest gains,” said RAM President Georgie Tamayose. “Prices are continuing to adjust, and homes are staying on the market longer. Buyers remain active, but they’re taking more time to evaluate their choices.”

Inventory remained elevated across both segments. There were 442 single-family homes available for sale at month’s end, up 3% year over year, representing a 7.7-month supply. Condo inventory stood at 944 units — a 2.5% increase — with a 15.4-month supply, down slightly from 16.4 months a year ago.

Year-to-date through April, single-family closed sales are flat compared to the same period in 2025, with 226 transactions in each period, though the median price has slipped 0.8% to $1,297,500. Condo sales are running 8.5% ahead of last year’s pace at 254 closings, though the year-to-date median has fallen 8.8% to $699,000.

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On Maui’s west side, Kā’anapali led condo activity in April with 10 sales at a median of $1,150,000. Kīhei was the most active market for both property types, with 13 single-family sales (median $1,300,000) and 27 condo sales (median $552,000). In the luxury segment, Wailea/Mākena recorded five condo sales at a median of $1,975,000 and two single-family sales at a median of $3,250,000.

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More information and property listings are available at www.ramaui.com.