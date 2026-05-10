Maui Surf Forecast for May 11, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small medium period NW swell maintains small surf along N and W shores today. A new slightly larger N swell arrives late tonight peaking during Monday. Another small long period NW swell arrives Wednesday afternoon and peaks early Thursday.
Small long period S swell has faded through today. However, two additional small long period S swells arrive Monday and Thursday. Surf along E shores remains below normal in the near term, with increasing surf peaking by Wednesday as trade winds strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com