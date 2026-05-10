Maui Surf Forecast for May 11, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 02:51 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 10:10 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:19 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 11:25 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 04:29 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small medium period NW swell maintains small surf along N and W shores today. A new slightly larger N swell arrives late tonight peaking during Monday. Another small long period NW swell arrives Wednesday afternoon and peaks early Thursday.

Small long period S swell has faded through today. However, two additional small long period S swells arrive Monday and Thursday. Surf along E shores remains below normal in the near term, with increasing surf peaking by Wednesday as trade winds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.