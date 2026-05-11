Dang Dang Noodles has opened at Nāpili Plaza, adding a new locally owned dining concept to the shopping center’s growing mix of food and beverage offerings in West Maui. The announcement was made by Alexander & Baldwin (“A&B”), a Hawai‘i-based company focused on owning, operating, and developing commercial real estate.

Dang Dang Noodles is the third restaurant concept from the team behind Joey’s Kitchen, which opened at Nāpili Plaza in 2018. The new fast-casual concept features house-made noodles, Asian fusion flavors, and a menu inspired by the owners’ culinary roots and longtime connection to the Maui community.

PC: Dang Dang Noodles

For Joey Macadangdang, co-owner of Dang Dang Noodles, opening at Nāpili Plaza is both a business milestone and a homecoming. Inspired by childhood memories of fresh noodles in the Philippines and later training at Japan’s Yamato Noodle School, the restaurant reflects his vision for a concept that is approachable, flavorful, and rooted in quality ingredients. “From ramen, udon, chow fun, and Thai rice noodles, we’re excited to bring a fresh variety of flavorful noodle dishes to the community we’ve called home for many years,” he said.

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“We’re pleased to welcome Dang Dang Noodles to Nāpili Plaza as we continue to expand the variety of food and beverage offerings available to the West Maui community,” said Michael Oh, senior property manager at A&B. “Dang Dang Noodles adds a distinctive new dining option to the center while supporting local operators and enhancing the overall customer experience.”

PC: Dang Dang Noodles

Dang Dang Noodles is open Wednesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, follow @dangdangnoodlemaui on social media.

For updates on Napili Plaza, visit www.napiliplaza.com or follow @napiliplaza on social media.