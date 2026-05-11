DOH warns public of dangerous emerging opioid-like product known as ‘7-OH’

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is warning residents about the growing availability of the substance 7-hydroxymitragynine, commonly known as “7-OH.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is warning residents about the growing availability of the substance 7-hydroxymitragynine, commonly known as “7-OH,” a potent opioid-like substance.

Considered dangerous, 7-OH is a concentrated and in some cases synthetic, form of a naturally occurring trace compound found in the kratom plant, sometimes marketed as “enhanced kratom.” Unlike traditional kratom leaf products, concentrated 7-OH products may pose significantly greater risks for addiction, overdose and other serious health effects. The compound 7-OH is estimated to be 10 times more potent than morphine. Other synthetic kratom extracts such as MGM-15 pose similar health threats and their combination can compound the risk.

Products containing 7-OH are increasingly being sold in smoke shops, vape stores, convenience stores and online and are commonly marketed as gummies, tablets, drink shots and flavored products that may appeal to youth and young adults.

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Consumers should be aware that products marketed as “legal highs,” “enhanced kratom,” or “7-OH” may:

Cause addiction and dependence

Produce opioid-like effects, including sedation and respiratory depression

Interact dangerously with alcohol or other drugs

Contain unknown or highly concentrated ingredients

Increase risk of overdose

“7-OH is an emerging public health threat,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink. “Retail products to which 7-OH has been added are being marketed in ways that may mislead consumers into believing they are natural or safe. In reality, 7-OH acts on opioid receptors in the brain and may carry many of the same risks associated with other opioid products.”

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, while small trace amounts of 7-OH occur naturally in kratom, 7-OH products are not lawful dietary supplements and cannot legally be added to foods. The FDA has begun taking enforcement actions focused on concentrated and enhanced 7-OH products, including gummies, tablets and drink mixes marketed to consumers.

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The FDA has also warned that there are no approved drugs containing 7-OH and that products containing concentrated 7-OH may be dangerous. The Drug Enforcement Agency is reviewing the FDA’s recommendation to classify 7-OH as a Schedule I controlled substance under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

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DOH is coordinating with partners and actively evaluating regulatory and enforcement options related to the sale and distribution of products containing 7-OH in Hawaiʻi.

Parents are encouraged to speak with youth and young adults about the risks of emerging substances sold in vape shops, smoke shops and online marketplaces.

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DOH also encourages healthcare providers to remain alert for possible adverse effects associated with 7-OH use, including overdose symptoms and withdrawal.

Anyone experiencing severe reactions after using products containing 7-OH should seek immediate medical attention. Naloxone, also sold as Narcan, can be used to reverse a 7-OH overdose. However, emergency medical services should always be called if an overdose is suspected.