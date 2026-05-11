Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2026

May 11, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 04:29 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 10:45 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:36 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 12:11 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 05:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small short period NW swell has been slow to arrive this afternoon but should bring elevated surf this evening into tonight for favored exposures. A long period NW swell arrives late Wednesday and peaks Wed night into early Thurs. 


A small long period S swell has likewise been slow to arrive with long period energy just barely registering on the Barber's Point PacIOOS buoy. S swell energy remains at background levels into the weekend before a medium to long period SSW swell builds late Sunday into early next week. Slightly elevated surf along E facing shores continues until trades weaken this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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