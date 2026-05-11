Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 04:29 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 10:45 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:36 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 12:11 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 05:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small short period NW swell has been slow to arrive this afternoon but should bring elevated surf this evening into tonight for favored exposures. A long period NW swell arrives late Wednesday and peaks Wed night into early Thurs.

A small long period S swell has likewise been slow to arrive with long period energy just barely registering on the Barber's Point PacIOOS buoy. S swell energy remains at background levels into the weekend before a medium to long period SSW swell builds late Sunday into early next week. Slightly elevated surf along E facing shores continues until trades weaken this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.