Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small short period NW swell has been slow to arrive this afternoon but should bring elevated surf this evening into tonight for favored exposures. A long period NW swell arrives late Wednesday and peaks Wed night into early Thurs.
A small long period S swell has likewise been slow to arrive with long period energy just barely registering on the Barber's Point PacIOOS buoy. S swell energy remains at background levels into the weekend before a medium to long period SSW swell builds late Sunday into early next week. Slightly elevated surf along E facing shores continues until trades weaken this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com