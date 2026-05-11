OHA Disaster Assistance Program to provide up to $15,000 for Native Hawaiian families impacted by 2026 March flooding

South Kīhei Road storm recovery. PC: County of Maui

Native Hawaiian families impacted by the March 2026 Kona Low storms and flooding will soon have access to direct financial assistance through a new disaster relief program launched by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and administered by the Hawaiian Council.



The OHA March 2026 Kona Low General Disaster Assistance Program will provide more than $1 million in direct financial assistance to eligible Native Hawaiian homeowners and renters whose primary residences sustained major damage or were destroyed during the storms, including grants of up to $15,000 for eligible homeowners and up to $7,500 for eligible renters.

“This disaster relief program reflects OHA’s commitment to care for our people in times of need,” said Kaialiʻi Kahele, chair of OHA. “It is one part of a broader recovery effort, and we will continue standing with affected communities statewide as additional resources and support are made available in the weeks ahead.”

Applications open Saturday, May 16, at 9 a.m. and will be available online and in person at designated locations on O‘ahu, Maui, and Molokaʻi.

Apply online at: kakoomai.org/oha



An initial needs assessment conducted by the Hawaiian Council underscores the scale of need across impacted communities. Of more than 900 respondents, 86% reported having no flood insurance, leaving many families responsible for the full cost of repairs and recovery. Among more than 600 respondents who identified as Native Hawaiian, approximately 39% reported their homes were destroyed or sustained major damage.

“Weeks after the storm, many families are still trying to figure out how to recover and rebuild,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “For households without flood insurance or the financial means to absorb these losses, the challenges can feel overwhelming. This assistance is intended to help families stabilize, recover, and begin to move forward.

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The Hawaiian Council will administer the program and provide application assistance and outreach on O‘ahu, Maui, and Moloka‘i.



ELIGIBILITY

This program is available to Native Hawaiians who:

Reside in the State of Hawaiʻi

Have experienced major damage or total loss to their primary residence due to the March 2026 Kona Low storms and flooding

AVAILABLE ASSISTANCE

Up to $15,000 for eligible owner-occupied homeowners

Up to $7,500 for eligible residential renters

HOW TO APPLY: Beginning Saturday, May 16, at 9 a.m., applications may be submitted online or in person.



Online : kakoomai.org/oha



In-person application assistance will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:



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O‘ahu

• Waialua Recovery Center, Haleʻiwa

• Hawaiian Council Headquarters, Kapolei

Maui

• Lahaina Resource Center, Lahaina Gateway

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• Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center, Maui Mall Marketplace

Moloka‘i

Molokaʻi Cares, 55 Makaena Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Applicants are encouraged to gather documentation related to residency, property occupancy, and storm-related damage before applications open. Assistance will be available for individuals needing help completing applications.

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INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS

Community members are encouraged to attend one of the following virtual informational sessions to learn more about eligibility requirements and the application process:

Wednesday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 14, at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m.



Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81978211696

OHA’s partnership with the Hawaiian Council helps to ensure that assistance reaches communities quickly and effectively.

“We know recovery can feel overwhelming for families who are still navigating damage, disruption, and uncertainty,” said Summer Lee Haunani Sylva, OHA’s interim chief administrator/CEO. “We are grateful to work alongside community partners like Hawaiian Council, who know our communities well and are helping bring this assistance closer to the people it is intended to serve.”

For more information and to apply beginning May 16, visit kakoomai.org/oha.