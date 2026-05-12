Key Maui Council incumbents officially commit to race for re-election

June 2 is the deadline for Maui County candidates for elected office to file nomination papers. File photo PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

With three weeks left before the June 2 candidate filing deadline, the Maui County candidate line-ups are taking shape. Two incumbents — West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin and East Maui Council Member Shane Sinenci — have officially committed to campaigns for re-election while others haven’t jumped in officially, yet.

Five council members — Kauanoe Batangan (Kahului), Tom Cook (South Maui), Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins (Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia), Gabe Johnson (Lānaʻi) and Keani Rawlins-Fernandez (Molokaʻi) — have checked out nomination papers but not filed them, according to Hawaiʻi Office of Elections candidate report updated May 11.

Two council members — Chair Alice Lee (Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū) and Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura (Upcountry) are not seeking re-election to their seats. Lee has announced her retirement, and Sugimura is challenging Mayor Richard Bissen for the county’s top elected office.

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The departures of Lee and Sugimura, both members of the Council’s five-member, moderate-conservative majority bloc, leave open seats that have draw significant interest from political newcomers.

Kalo farmer Bobby Pahia submitted papers for Sugimura’s Upcountry seat, and longtime Maui District Airports Manager Marvin Moniz has filed as a candidate for Lee’s Wailuku seat with her enthusiastic support.

Council members represent specific residency districts but are elected countywide by all Maui County voters. The primary election is Aug. 8, followed by the general election on Nov. 3.

Maui County candidates at a glance:

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(I = Incumbent, N = Non-incumbent; * = has checked out nomination papers but not yet filed officially)