Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 13, 2026

May 12, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 05:40 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 11:18 PM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:58 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:52 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small short to medium period NW swell will slowly decrease through tonight. A small long period NW swell then arrives by Wednesday afternoon and peaks on Thursday. Expect small surf to continue along N and W facing shores. 


The small long period s swell declines through the week. Another small long period S swell arrives on Saturday, maintaining elevated surf along S shores. Slightly elevated surf along E facing shores continues until trades weaken this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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