Maui Surf Forecast for May 13, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 05:40 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 11:18 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:58 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:52 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small short to medium period NW swell will slowly decrease through tonight. A small long period NW swell then arrives by Wednesday afternoon and peaks on Thursday. Expect small surf to continue along N and W facing shores.

The small long period s swell declines through the week. Another small long period S swell arrives on Saturday, maintaining elevated surf along S shores. Slightly elevated surf along E facing shores continues until trades weaken this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.