Maui Surf Forecast for May 13, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small short to medium period NW swell will slowly decrease through tonight. A small long period NW swell then arrives by Wednesday afternoon and peaks on Thursday. Expect small surf to continue along N and W facing shores.
The small long period s swell declines through the week. Another small long period S swell arrives on Saturday, maintaining elevated surf along S shores. Slightly elevated surf along E facing shores continues until trades weaken this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com