Pacific Whale Foundation reaches thousands through Keiki Whale Watch program

Keiki Whale Watch program offers Maui students an educational adventure. File PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation has served 2,484 students since January through its Keiki Whale Watch program across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.

PWF extended thanks to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for its support, which made the program possible. The company’s Sail & Sustain program is committed to education and ocean conservation, helping inspire the next generation of ocean guardians in Hawaiʻi.

Through a blend of classroom education and immersive whale watches on PacWhale Eco-Adventures vessels, the Keiki Whale Watch program continues to shape young minds into being lifelong ocean advocates.

A new whale-watching program for Maui County students was launched by the Pacific Whale Foundation. File Photo Courtesy: PWF

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The Keiki Whale Watch experience begins in the classroom, where Pacific Whale Foundation educators introduce students to the incredible world of Hawaiian humpback whales. Through engaging, interactive lessons, students explore whale anatomy, behavior, and the environmental challenges these marine giants face. These in-class sessions create a strong foundation, allowing students to build familiarity and excitement before stepping aboard a whale watch vessel.

From there, classrooms come together by grade level for a private whale watch trip, an unforgettable journey into Maui’s coastal waters. Led by the PWF Education Team, these excursions offer students a rare opportunity to witness humpback whales and other marine life in their natural habitat. And for many, it’s a first-time experience that leaves a lasting impact.

The program’s impact is best reflected in the voices of those who experience it firsthand. “This is my favorite day ever,” said one Maui third grader, while an eighth-grade student declared, “I want to be a marine biologist after today.”

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“The energy of nearly 100 third grade students erupting in excitement at the sight of a whale’s breath is something that simply cannot be put into words,” said Education Manager, Lauren Spencer, “It’s pure wonder, and it’s powerful.”

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By blending education with real-world experience, PWF’s Keiki Whale Watch program not only teaches students about marine ecosystems, but it also inspires a lifelong commitment to protecting them.

This year’s program highlights include:

2,484 students served across Maui County

1,794 scholarships provided to Title I students

458 teachers, adult chaperones and community members served

40 whale watch trips and over 120 classroom lessons conducted

27% of students experiencing whales for the first time

92% of students report that they feel empowered to protect the ocean

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More information about the Keiki Whale Watch program is available online at: Pacific Whale Foundation.