Search suspended for snorkeler reported missing off Kāʻanapali, Maui

Puʻu Kekaʻa “Black Rock”. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The search for a missing snorkeler off of Kāʻanapali ended at nightfall on Monday after three days. The missing man, John Weems, 75, of North Carolina was reported missing late Friday afternoon, when he failed to return from snorkeling off Kāʻanapali Beach.

The search continued through the weekend utilizing aircraft, drones, rescue watercraft and ocean vessels. Participating agencies included: the Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department, US Coast Guard and Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol and Maui County Ocean Safety officers.

A total of 842 square nautical miles were covered with multiple agencies involved in the effort.

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Maui fire officials say the search is suspended pending new information.

If anyone has information about Weems’ whereabouts, contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400, and refer to report number 26-012349.